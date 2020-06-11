Douglas County on Thursday reported another death tied to COVID-19 as well as 97 new cases of the illness, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.

The person who died was a man in his 60s with no known underlying health conditions. His death brings to 54 the total number of deaths in the county from the pandemic.

The 97 new COVID-19 cases bumped the county's total to 5,433 on Thursday. A total of 39,730 Douglas County residents had been tested as of midnight Wednesday, nearly 7% of the county's population. 

According to county data, 124 patients were hospitalized in the Omaha area Thursday with COVID-19, with 36 of them on ventilators. 

Photos: Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus

1 of 15

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Tags

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email