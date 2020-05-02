We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Health officials reported three COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska on Saturday, bringing to 76 the total number of deaths in the state.

One death was reported in Dakota County and two in Adams County.

In Adams County, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s, both hospitalized with underlying health conditions, died, according to the South Heartland District Health Department.

Douglas County on Saturday reported its highest single-day increase in cases of the novel coronavirus — two days before some churches, restaurants, dental offices and other establishments were set to reopen with limitations.

The 123 new cases reported on Saturday brought the county’s total to 809. That jump coincided with an increase in testing: The number of people tested in the county last week was more than 72% higher than the number tested the week before. More than 1,100 were tested the week ending April 25, while more than 1,900 were tested last week, according to the county.

But the percentage of tests that came back positive also jumped, from about 10% the week ending April 25 to about 22% over the last week.

As of Saturday, Nebraska reported 5,326 cases, an increase of 488 cases from the day before.

Some of the restrictions that have been in place since mid-March are set to relax across much of the state on Monday, including in Omaha. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced last month that religious services, weddings and funerals will be allowed statewide as long as household groups are separated by 6 feet and no items are passed among participants.

Tattoo parlors, barbershops, beauty salons and massage studios will be allowed to reopen as long as patrons and service providers are wearing masks. Restaurants will be allowed to open their dining rooms at 50% capacity, along with other limitations.

In a press release Saturday, Dr. Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, reminded people to follow social distancing guidelines. At a press conference last week, she agreed that it was time to relax some of the restrictions because hospitals have the capacity to treat patients and because some people are becoming fatigued and ignoring the orders.

“You will be safest if you protect yourself as you have been doing and continue to maintain six feet of separation from those around you,” she said in the press release. “Remember, your mask protects me and my mask protects you, so please wear a mask when you leave home.”

As of Thursday night, Douglas County hospitals had 571 medical surge beds available, and 54 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Another 43 people in hospitals were suspected of having the virus. Of 349 available ventilators, 107 were in use — including 15 for coronavirus patients.

Seventy-one people in Douglas County had recovered from the illness, health officials said.

Saturday’s increase in Douglas County surpassed the previous single-day high set Friday, when 77 new cases were reported. The previous day, cases jumped by 73.

Coronavirus infections in Nebraska passed the 4,000 mark just this past week. Sarpy County recorded its first death.

Iowa health officials reported 757 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 8,641.

The Iowa Department of Public Health had been anticipating large increases in cases this weekend because of a high volume of tests that were processed over the past week, according to a press release.

An additional five deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the state’s death count to 175.

Those who died were between ages 61 and 80. Two were from Linn County; the others were from Polk, Tama and Woodbury Counties.

In Pottawattamie County, cases remained at 45 on Saturday, according to that county’s health department. Twenty-three people had recovered, 19 were self-isolating at home and one remained in the hospital. The county has reported two deaths.

Addressing what they called a rumor about testing, Pottawattamie County Public Health officials said they do not decide who receives a test. Testing criteria are based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines, officials said. They encouraged Iowans to take part in TestIowa, an effort to increase testing in the state.

In Nebraska, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing its total to 299.