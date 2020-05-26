Douglas County added 291 new COVID-19 cases during the Memorial Day weekend, bringing the county’s total to 3,355 throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Those people would have been exposed to the virus weeks ago.

Locally, 8% of people who test positive are hospitalized, and 30 people with COVID-19 have died, according to the most recent Douglas County figures.

Hospitalizations in the Omaha area fell since last Friday from 210 people with confirmed or suspected cases to 183 through Monday, according to the Douglas County Health Department. But the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients on a ventilator grew from 41 to 46.

One potentially encouraging sign: The most recent tests this week came back positive at a rate of 7.9%, according to the county, reflecting another step down for the time being. In late April and early May, about 23% of tests were positive, and the figure was about 12% last week.

Also Monday, the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System reported one more COVID-19 case in Winnebago, bringing the total to 14 cases on the Winnebago Reservation.

