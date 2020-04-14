We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Four more deaths related to the coronavirus were reported in Nebraska on Tuesday, bringing the total who have died to 22.

Total cases in the state reached 901 on Tuesday, driven by a sharp increase in the Grand Island area, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Two of the deaths were reported in Gage County, one in Douglas County and one in Custer County.

The two Gage County deaths stemmed from a previously reported outbreak at an assisted living facility, according to Public Health Solutions. A woman in her 80s died Thursday. A man in his 70s with multiple underlying health conditions died Tuesday.

In all, three residents of the same facility have now died of complications of COVID-19. A woman in her 90s died on March 31.

Public Health Solutions also announced Tuesday that a female employee of Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams, Nebraska, has tested positive. The woman, in her 20s, is self-isolating. Gage County has more than two dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Custer County case involved a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

The Douglas County death involved a man in his 60s with underlying health issues, according to the Douglas County Health Department. The county now has seven confirmed deaths tied to the virus.

Statistics released Tuesday reinforce how rapidly the disease is spreading in the Grand Island area. Reported cases in that area grew by 40 on Tuesday to a total of 251, according the Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Merrick and Hamilton Counties.

That total includes 235 cases in Hall County, where Grand Island is, 13 cases in Hamilton County and three in Merrick County.

Local public health officials say they don’t have the resources they need to get ahead of the virus.

“We continue to be challenged with not having enough tests,” the Central District Public Health Department said in a statement posted Monday afternoon on Facebook. “We are doing our best to test those who are high priority.”

Health officials say they understand people are anxious about the virus and the inability to get tested. Local officials are working with the state to get additional testing.

Despite the sharp increase in case numbers in the Grand Island area, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state’s plan for slowing the spread of the virus has been effective.

“I would say the plan is working because we have not overwhelmed the health care system in Grand Island,” he said.

Four patients, including one transplant patient, were moved from Grand Island to hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha this week.

Additionally, Ricketts said the National Guard would return to Grand Island to help with testing. The team was in Hastings on Tuesday.

As central Nebraska’s numbers rise, that part of the state is threatening to eclipse the much more populated Douglas County, where Omaha is located. The tri-county area around Grand Island has a population of 78,400, compared to 571,000 people in Douglas County.

Douglas County saw its reported cases rise by 10 on Tuesday, to a total of 255.

Of the new Douglas County cases, five are men and five are women. They range in age from 27 to 64 years old. Six had contact with a known case, two were community-acquired and two remain under investigation. None of the new cases have required hospitalization.

The Douglas County Health Center reported Tuesday that it has seven new COVID-19 cases. They involve five residents and two employees.

Since March 29, the Health Center has had a total of 32 confirmed cases — 20 long-term care residents and 12 employees. Two of the residents have died. Nine of the residents are isolated in their rooms at the Health Center and are in stable condition. The other nine are hospitalized.

Erin Nelson, administrator of Douglas County Health Center, said she continues to be optimistic the virus is contained to two areas of the Health Center.

Also on Tuesday, Lancaster County, where Lincoln is located, reported one case, bringing the county’s total to 57. The latest case is a man in his 30s who is self-isolating.

He is believed to have contracted the virus through community spread. That’s been the case with the vast majority, 50, of confirmed COVID-19 illnesses in Lancaster County, according to local officials. Lancaster County has had one death.

World-Herald staff writers Martha Stoddard and Paul Hammel contributed to this report.