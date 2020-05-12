Douglas County has reported another 80 cases of COVID-19, and area hospitals are now treating more than 100 confirmed cases.

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported that the 80 new cases brought the county’s total to 1,715 since the outbreak began. The county had almost 29% of tests come back positive in results reported Monday, according to the Health Department.

In all, 108 people are hospitalized locally with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Thirty-eight of those patients are on a ventilator.

Douglas County reported that 266 patients have recovered.

As of Tuesday, 21 people have died from the virus in Douglas County.

Also Tuesday, Lincoln Premium Poultry reported 12 additional cases within the company since last week. The company said it has recorded 40 total positive cases, and 72 employees have tested negative.

The company said 11 employees have recovered and returned to work.

