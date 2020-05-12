We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A third Lincoln resident has died from COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Tuesday.

Two additional deaths were reported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, a Dakota County resident and Gage County man in his 80s.

Douglas County has reported another 80 cases of COVID-19, and area hospitals are now treating more than 100 confirmed cases. Also this week, the Stephen Center became the second Omaha homeless shelter to announce that some of its clients have tested positive for the coronavirus. Three clients and one staff member have tested positive, and additional testing is being done.

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported that the 80 new cases brought the county’s total to 1,715 since the outbreak began. The county had almost 29% of tests come back positive in results reported Monday, according to the Health Department.

In all, 108 people are hospitalized locally with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Thirty-eight of those patients are on a ventilator.

Douglas County reported that 266 patients have recovered.

As of Tuesday, 21 people have died from the virus in Douglas County and 103 have died statewide.

Reported cases statewide rose to 8,692, an increase of 120 from Monday.

Eighteen more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln, bringing the community total to 665.

Also Tuesday, company officials reported that a dozen employees at Rotella’s Italian Bakery at 6949 S. 108th St. in La Vista and two at Hiland Dairy’s Omaha plant at 2901 Cuming St. have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Lincoln Premium Poultry reported 12 additional cases within the company since last week. The company said it has recorded 40 total positive cases, and 72 employees have tested negative.

The company said 11 employees have recovered and returned to work.