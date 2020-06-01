The number of cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County reached 4,412 on Monday, an increase of 112 from Sunday, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

But no new deaths were reported in the county Monday. Additional testing opportunities will be available daily in Omaha through Saturday. The Nebraska National Guard and TestNebraska will swab residents from 8 a.m. to noon at the CHI Health Center at 455 N. 10th St. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4920 S. 30th St., across from OneWorld Community Health Center.

Those who want to be tested must go online to register at www.testnebraska.com/en or in Spanish at www.testnebraska.com/es. After taking an assessment, those eligible for testing will receive a QR code. Those seeking a test must present their QR code and a form of identification at the testing site. That identification may include, but is not limited to, a bill from an area utility.

Testing through TestNebraska also will be available in Bellevue from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The testing will be conducted at the Bellevue Fire Training Center, 3100 S.P. Benson Drive.

In Lincoln, 16 additional lab-confirmed cases were reported Monday, bringing the community total to 1,228.

Statewide, 14,345 cases and 178 deaths had been reported by Monday night. That marked an increase from Sunday’s report of 244 cases and eight deaths. The state also reported that 106,570 had been tested, with 92,073, or 86%, testing negative.

The Douglas County Health Department reported that 156 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the metro area. Well under half of the 378 available ventilators were in use, with only about one-third of those in use by COVID-19 patients.

