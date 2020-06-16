Douglas County has confirmed its second case of a rare inflammatory condition in children linked to COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.

The new Douglas County case involves a teenage boy who had a fever, sore throat and fatigue. He was hospitalized for several days in late May and tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The teen lives with several family members, at least one of whom has tested positive for the virus. 

The teen since has been discharged and is recovering, health officials said.  

The county reported its first case of what's known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C, a week ago. That case involved a 12-year-old boy. At the same time, state health officials confirmed the state's second case in a 9-year-old boy from Lexington.

Children who contract the condition have symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki disease, which may include a rash, fever, fatigue and abdominal pain.

The condition can lead to inflammation of different organs of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes and gastrointestinal tract. While it can be deadly, it can be treated, and most children diagnosed with the condition have recovered with medical care.

However, the condition is best treated if caught early. 

“If you see any of these symptoms in your child, please seek immediate emergency care,” Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said in a statement.  “While MIS-C appears to be similar to Kawasaki disease, we have much to learn.”

The county also confirmed six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The deaths, which occurred between May 27 and June 11, bring to 65 the number of deaths in the county related to the virus. All six were men and had some kind of underlying health condition. One was between 25 and 34 years old, one was between 35 and 44, two were between 55 and 64 and two were older than 65. 

The health department also reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in Douglas County to 5,943. Of those, 1,941 have been confirmed as recovered from the illness.

 

julie.anderson@owh.com

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald.

