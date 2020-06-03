Three more deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday in Douglas County, which also tallied an additional 121 cases of the disease.
The deaths involved a man and two women, all older than 50. The total number of deaths in the county from the virus now stands at 42.
The additional 121 cases raise the county's case count to 4,678, up from 4,557 on Tuesday. New cases so far this week have hovered between 112 and 147 each day after spiking above 260 on two separate days last week.
County health officials continue to encourage handwashing, social distancing and mask wearing when in public.
A total of 151 patients in the metro area were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The count was 140 on Tuesday. Of 380 ventilators available to area hospitals, 160 were in use on Wednesday, including 46 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Ann Kane and her family are producing masks. Everyone has a job.
Ann Kane and her family have made around 200 masks.
UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop at his apartment near downtown Omaha.
Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up to fill the needs of various nonprofits.
Matt Van Zante prints parts for face shields in his basement.
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields.
Matt Van Zante is among a group making face shields for personal protective equipment for medical personnel.
Matt Van Zante shows off one of the finished face shields he helped make.
Matt Van Zante shows off a finished face shield.
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields in Matt Van Zante's basement.
