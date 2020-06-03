Three more deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday in Douglas County, which also tallied an additional 121 cases of the disease.

The deaths involved a man and two women, all older than 50. The total number of deaths in the county from the virus now stands at 42.

The additional 121 cases raise the county's case count to 4,678, up from 4,557 on Tuesday. New cases so far this week have hovered between 112 and 147 each day after spiking above 260 on two separate days last week.

County health officials continue to encourage handwashing, social distancing and mask wearing when in public.

A total of 151 patients in the metro area were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The count was 140 on Tuesday. Of 380 ventilators available to area hospitals, 160 were in use on Wednesday, including 46 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

 

Photos: Nebraska's coronavirus helpers

Photos: Nebraska's coronavirus helpers

1 of 12

 

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Tags

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email