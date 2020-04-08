We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, jumped by 18 in Douglas County on Wednesday, bringing the total known cases in the county to 185.

While no details were available, one of the cases involved a 12-year-old. The oldest of the cases reported Wednesday is someone age 90.

Of the 18, seven people became ill after coming in contact with someone known to have the virus, three likely got it through travel, four couldn't be explained so are considered community contact and four remain under investigation, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

In Lincoln, a man in his 50s became that city's first confirmed death from the coronavirus, according to Lincoln/Lancaster County Interim Health Director Pat Lopez.

The man had underlying health problems and had been hospitalized for other reasons when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, she said.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird described the news of the death as a somber moment.

The disease is clearly spreading through the community, the mayor said, as she and others asked residents to do their part by staying home, keeping their distance from each other and maintaining good hygiene.

Lincoln and Lancaster County have recorded 39 cases, with 18 of those acquired in the general community, rather than through contact with a known infected person.

By noon Wednesday, Nebraska's number of known coronavirus cases rose to 519, an increase of 41 cases from Tuesday night. State and health officials have said the actual number of cases is undoubtedly higher, due to the limited availability of testing for the virus.

A total of 13 people have died across Nebraska.

Just under 8,000 people have been tested for the virus thus far, with about 6.5% of tests coming back positive. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has not released numbers on how many people have recovered from COVID-19.

Douglas, Hall, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties have the highest number of confirmed cases in the state. Adams County, near a coronavirus outbreak in Grand Island and where Hastings is located, reported 10 more cases Tuesday, including two tied to the JBS USA beef plant in Grand Island.

Douglas County reported 18 new cases Wednesday. Seven had contact with a known case, four were acquired through community spread and three are related to travel while four remain under investigation. Three of the latest cases are hospitalized.

Gage County reported 14 new cases late Tuesday, all residents or workers at the Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams, Nebraska. Twenty-two people at the facility, nearly all the cases in Gage County, have tested positive so far.

Iowa counted 1,145 cases, including 11 in Pottawattamie County. Twenty-seven people have died there.