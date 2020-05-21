Another 126 Douglas County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Thursday.
The Douglas County Health Department also reported that tests this week have come back positive at a rate of 11.4%, which represents a decline from recent weeks. In total, Douglas County has seen 2,841 cases since the outbreak started.
In the Omaha area, 191 people are hospitalized with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of those patients, 43 are on a ventilator. A total of 24 people with COVID-19 have died in Douglas County, and 514 people have recovered.
