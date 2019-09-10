Despite the uptick nationally, the uninsured rates in Nebraska and Iowa remained essentially unchanged over the previous year, according to figures compiled by the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research.

Iowa’s 4.7% rate remains among the lowest in the country, ranking seventh best among the states.

Nebraska’s 8.3% uninsured rate continues to rank in the bottom half of the country, slipping from 28th best to 30th best in the past year. Nebraska’s rate exceeds most states’ in part because it’s among a minority of states that have not expanded Medicaid to cover more low-income people who lack insurance.

Nebraska voters in November 2018 approved an expansion measure that would provide insurance coverage to an estimated 94,000 additional Nebraskans. But rather than simply expand the current program, the administration of Gov. Pete Ricketts is instead seeking to create a new two-tiered system that will require those being added to the program to work or look for work, care for a family member, volunteer or attend college to get full coverage.

Nebraska will need to get federal approval for the two-tier system and has estimated it would not be able to start the program until late next year, about two years after the vote.

The plan faces a court challenge that’s seeking to get the newly eligible added to the program yet this year.

