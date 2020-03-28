A drive-thru clinic that was set to open after previously being postponed when the City of Omaha revoked its temporary use permit still didn't appear to be taking patients Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the clinic said the clinic's website was up and running, but she was unsure when the drive-thru in the Canfield Plaza parking lot at 8453 West Center Road would begin seeing patients.

Mayor Jean Stothert said Saturday that it appeared that the tents the clinic organizers had set up had not been moved 300 feet south of West Center Road, as the new permit issued Friday required.

The mayor had previously cited public safety concerns about “the ability of the Omaha Police Department to adequately prepare for necessary traffic control” and about messaging that could mislead the public to think that the clinic will offer extensive coronavirus testing.

The clinic’s organizers, private health care companies Pivot Concierge Health and BANYAN Medical Systems, provided more details on the clinic’s services in a press release on Friday.

They said patients seeking COVID-19 screening and testing or virtual medical care are asked to first visit the clinic’s website at covidomaha.com to fill out a questionnaire.

Patients then must have a doctor’s note or referral from the organizers and make an appointment to be tested. The organizers also said priority will be given to first responders.

The drive-thru can be used by patients who completed a virtual visit through video conference with a certified medical professional who will decide if drive-thru care is needed, the organizers said.

The new permit says the clinic must provide services by appointment only. It can operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city will consider renewing the permit in one-week intervals. City officials reserve the right to terminate the permit without notice “if the use is deemed a nuisance, becomes dangerous or if any of the conditions of approval are violated.”