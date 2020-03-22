Nebraska's newest case of the coronavirus involves a Dawson County woman in her 40s, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The woman traveled recently, so her case may be related to that. She is self-isolating at home, health officials said. Dawson County stretches along Interstate 80 and includes the cities of Lexington, Cozad and Gothenburg.

Nebraska now has 51 known cases.

Iowa had 90 confirmed cases as of Sunday night, including two in Pottawattamie County

