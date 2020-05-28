We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

CVS Pharmacy will open seven new coronavirus test sites in Omaha, Lincoln and La Vista.

The sites, which open Friday, will use self-swab tests. Participants must register in advance and schedule an appointment at CVS.com.

At the sites, drivers are required to stay in their vehicles and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window. They will receive test kits and instructions. A CVS team member will observe the process to make sure that it’s completed properly.

The tests are nasal swabs, which are less invasive than the nasopharyngeal swab used at many specimen collection sites.

Tests will be sent to an independent third-party lab for processing. Results will be available about three days after testing.

The lab will report results to the state.

“In communities throughout the state we are working to meet the needs of Nebraskans to advance more testing, and our private-sector partners like CVS Health are playing a critical role in this effort,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a press release.

The self-swab locations are at:

6901 S. 84th St. in La Vista

4840 Dodge St. in Omaha

14460 W. Maple Road in Omaha

1550 South Street in Lincoln

5611 S. 27th St. in Lincoln

4800 O St. in Lincoln

5566 S. 56th St. in Lincoln