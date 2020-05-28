20200505_new_testnebraska_pic_cm010

Workers collect a sample to be tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site at the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 4.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

CVS Pharmacy will open seven new coronavirus test sites in Omaha, Lincoln and La Vista.

The sites, which open Friday, will use self-swab tests. Participants must register in advance and schedule an appointment at CVS.com.

At the sites, drivers are required to stay in their vehicles and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window. They will receive test kits and instructions. A CVS team member will observe the process to make sure that it’s completed properly.

The tests are nasal swabs, which are less invasive than the nasopharyngeal swab used at many specimen collection sites.

Tests will be sent to an independent third-party lab for processing. Results will be available about three days after testing.

The lab will report results to the state.

“In communities throughout the state we are working to meet the needs of Nebraskans to advance more testing, and our private-sector partners like CVS Health are playing a critical role in this effort,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a press release.

The self-swab locations are at:

  • 6901 S. 84th St. in La Vista
  • 4840 Dodge St. in Omaha
  • 14460 W. Maple Road in Omaha
  • 1550 South Street in Lincoln
  • 5611 S. 27th St. in Lincoln
  • 4800 O St. in Lincoln
  • 5566 S. 56th St. in Lincoln

Our best staff photos of May 2020

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email