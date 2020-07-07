A new COVID-19 testing site opened this week near the former Sears store at Crossroads Mall.
Testing at the site, which opened Tuesday, runs through 8 p.m. tonight.
Regular hours for the free testing site run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The drive-thru testing clinic at 50th and G Streets remains closed due to a shortage of lab supplies. A reopening date has not been announced.
Anyone who signed up for testing at the 50th and G site should contact their health care provider about testing.
In numbers released Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported an additional three deaths and 44 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 97 and the total number of cases to 7,673. So far, 4,013 individuals who were sick with the disease have recovered.
