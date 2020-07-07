A new COVID-19 testing site opened this week near the former Sears store at Crossroads Mall.

Testing at the site, which opened Tuesday, runs through 8 p.m. tonight.

Regular hours for the free testing site run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The drive-thru testing clinic at 50th and G Streets remains closed due to a shortage of lab supplies. A reopening date has not been announced. 

Anyone who signed up for testing at the 50th and G site should contact their health care provider about testing. 

In numbers released Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported an additional three deaths and 44 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 97 and the total number of cases to 7,673. So far, 4,013 individuals who were sick with the disease have recovered.

 

Our best staff images from July 2020

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

