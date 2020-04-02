Michelle Naranjo knows exactly what her father would say if he were here now:

“Reach out to your neighbor. Love one another. Take care of each other during this scary time.”

Frank Naranjo, 92, of North Platte died Monday. He was the third person in Nebraska to die of the novel coronavirus. He was holding hands with Bertha, his wife of more than 72 years, who was also hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Platte.

Even as the Naranjos’ children struggled with not being able to see their parents, Michelle and her brother, Daniel Naranjo, took comfort knowing that their parents were together and were grateful for the health care workers who cared for them.

“It was so hard as family not being able to be there,” said Daniel. “ My heroes now are those people who took care of my mom and dad during their time of need.”

According to Michelle, 89-year-old Bertha is now at home and “getting stronger every day.”

“Her faith and her love for my dad is helping her get through this,” Michelle said.

The family is still unsure how the couple were exposed to the virus, since family members have all tested negative for COVID-19, according to Michelle.

Due to limits on the size of public gatherings, a private family service will be held April 12 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. A private burial will occur on April 13 at the North Platte Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed, and the family will schedule a reception later to celebrate Frank’s life.

He is also survived by his children Larry, Tony and Betty Naranjo.

He will be remembered as a selfless man, as an “urban cowboy” who had strong faith and as everyone’s “Grandpa Frank.”

Daniel remembers living in the house on the west edge of North Platte. It backed up to Bailey Yard, with the constant flow of trains bringing transients past their backyard.

“My parents had a passion for feeding and blessing the homeless,” Daniel said.

The Naranjos also had a passion for caring about others, even in tough times.

While her dad was hospitalized, Michelle called, wanting to make sure he understood why the family couldn’t be in the room with him and Bertha.

“He said, ‘Yeah, we know that we can’t get others sick,’ ” Michelle said. “He asked me to be careful.”

This was just how Frank was, according to his children. The exception was his birthday, which may as well have been “a national holiday.”

“He made sure you knew it was his birthday,” she said. “He loved being the center of attention.”

One of 18 children, Frank grew up on a ranch in Trujillo, New Mexico. At age 14, he left home. He spent time working on ranches, breaking horses and herding sheep, before ending up in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he met and married Bertha in 1947.

Frank worked 43 years for Union Pacific; Bertha ran a day care.

Things weren’t always easy in North Platte for the couple, though. Because they were Hispanic and Native American, “there were some restaurants that wouldn’t even serve my mom and dad,” Daniel said.

One of Michelle’s favorite stories took place at a rest stop. The family was driving to Colorado for a funeral and pulled off for a break.

They waited for their dad.

And waited.

A family member went inside , only to find Frank standing there, talking to another cowboy.

“I always called him my urban cowboy, because he never got the horses out of his blood,” Daniel said.

During their last conversation, Frank’s faith gave Michelle comfort.

“He said, ‘Michelle, you know we’re only on this earth for a little time, and then we will all go home,’ ” she said.