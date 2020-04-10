We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

As the coronavirus spreads to Nebraska’s long-term care facilities, the state faces a shortage of assisted living and nursing facility workers. Officials have relaxed training and testing requirements to help fill positions.

The Nebraska Health Care Association is seeking temporary nurse aides, medication aides or dining assistants in long-term care facilities.

To find an assisted living or nursing facility with open positions, visit nehca.org or call 402-435-3551. The minimum age for employment may be 16, and each facility’s hiring needs, requirements and processes may be different, the association said.

UNMC provides virtual training to rural hospitals

The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Simulation in Motion-Nebraska program recently provided free virtual training on the coronavirus to rural regional and critical access hospitals via Facebook Live.

The training focused on how to protect health care providers when treating coronavirus patients. The session included a panel discussion, questions and answers with UNMC and Nebraska Medicine experts, and a training video on the proper donning and doffing of personal protective equipment worn while caring for a suspected or diagnosed COVID-19 patient.

The video is archived at: facebook.com/simulation.in.motion.ne.

SIM-NE is working on plans for additional training. More information can be found on the SIM-NE website at unmc.edu/sim-ne and on Facebook at facebook.com/simulation.in.motion.ne.