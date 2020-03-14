A running list of postponements, cancellations, closures and other announcements related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Banks
Nebraska banks are encouraging customers to use drive-thrus, digital and ATM channels to decrease person-to-person contact.
Many banks are closing or limiting lobby access to walk-in traffic beginning Monday, the Nebraska Bankers Association said in a statement.
- Banks are asking customers who desire personal or specific banker services to set up office appointments before their visit.
- Banks are enhancing cleaning and sanitary practices to help mitigate the potential spread of the virus.
- Banks are implementing travel restrictions for their staff members.
- Many nonessential bank employees who do not deal with customers face to face are being asked to work from home until further notice.
- Customers facing financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus should contact their bank to discuss their individual situation.
- Customers are encouraged to take advantage of their debit and credit cards when making purchases.
- Customers are encouraged to check the financial institution’s website for updates as the situation evolves.
YMCA of Greater Omaha
The YMCA has announced a change in operations to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- Hours of operation will remain the same, but there will be a reduced number of group fitness classes and programs.
- All youth sports programs including practices and games will be delayed until at least April 6.
- Swimming lessons and youth enrichment classes will be canceled beginning Monday. Credit will be issued for remaining classes, and the upcoming spring session is canceled.
- School’s Out Fun Club and Parents Night Out are canceled through April 6.
- There will be a reduction in Childwatch hours, and new hours will be updated Tuesday morning.
Updates can be found on the YMCA’s website at www.metroymca.org.
El Museo Latino
The museum was closed to the public starting Saturday. “We will close our galleries and cancel or postpone all public and private gatherings in our space until further notice. The health and safety of our community is our top priority,” Executive Director Magdalena Garcia said in a statement.
Women’s Center for Advancement:The Omaha center will begin hosting support groups and classes online as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group also will not accept clothing, household items or food donations until further notice. The center still will be available on site at 3801 Harney St. from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily to serve clients. Its 24-hour hotline will be available by calling 402-345-7273.
