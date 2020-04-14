We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Pantry visits double; music to greet visitors

Visits have more than doubled to the Heart Ministry Center food pantry, and now, visitors will be serenaded by music curated by Justin Young of Culxr House.

The pantry is averaging 958 people a week.

Culxr House will perform through the end of April during pantry hours, which are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Friday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Saturday: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Lincoln restricts in-person visits

The City of Lincoln is closing some of its offices to in-person visits from the public and instead will do business only online.

Public counters at the following offices will be closed through May 5: Building and Safety Department, Finance Department, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department; and Lincoln Water System, County-City building.

Lincoln Water System contractor services are still provided at the department’s North 27th Street location.

Services at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will be conducted by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 402-441-8000.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov.

Hy-Vee is seeking photos of essential workers

Hy-Vee is asking people to submit photos of essential workers doing their jobs for use in the store’s social media and heroes campaign.

Child care providers, retail workers, delivery drivers and doctors are all doing essential work, the company said. Individuals may only submit photos of themselves, and the photos should have only one person in them.

For information, visit Hy-Vee’s Facebook page. Photos are due by April 20.