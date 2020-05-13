20200401_new_coronapa_ar07 (copy)

The new cases, reported Wednesday by the Douglas County Health Department, bring the county’s total to 1,801 since the outbreak started.

Another person has died from COVID-19 in the Lincoln area, and the greater Omaha metro area continues to see an increase in cases.

Another 89 people in Douglas County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Across the Missouri River in the Council Bluffs area, another 15 cases were reported, pushing Pottawattamie County past the 100 mark for the first time, with 106.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, the new cases bring the county’s total to 1,801. About 43 percent of those are among the county's Hispanic community, according to the department.

In Omaha-area hospitals, 114 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Health Department. Of those, 43 COVID patients are on a ventilator — the highest number reported by the county.

To date, 305 Douglas County residents are confirmed to have recovered from the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.

In Lincoln/Lancaster County, 23 more people have tested positive, the health department reported Wednesday, for a total of 688 cases.

