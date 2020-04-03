In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, daily life in Omaha has been impacted in a massive way.

Many businesses are closed or have changed their usual operations. Some people are working from home. Traffic on the streets is light. Church services are canceled.

This is a look at how the coronavirus outbreak developed across the world and how it has unfolded in Omaha.

Dec. 31

Dozens of people are being treated for pneumonia of an unknown cause in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, China. According to the authorities, some patients were operating dealers or vendors in the Huanan Seafood market.

The World Health Organization begins monitoring the situation.

Jan. 11

China reports its first death, a 61-year-old man who was a regular customer at the seafood market.

Jan. 21

A man in his 30s becomes the United States' first case of coronavirus when he tested positive after returning to Washington State from Wuhan.

Local doctors said that Nebraskans should be more concerned about the flu.

Jan. 30

The WHO declares a global health emergency as the death toll tops 200 and nearly 10,000 are infected.

Jan. 31

The Trump administration restricts travel from China.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services begins working on a plan to bring Americans back to the United States. University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said they could end up is Nebraska.

Feb. 7

A Chinese doctor who was silenced by police for trying to share news about the coronavirus dies from the disease.

Fifty-seven Americans who were in Wuhan land in Omaha and are shuttled to the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland, 30 miles southwest of Omaha.

Feb. 17

Thirteen Americans who tested positive for or were exposed to coronavirus are taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus after landing at Eppley Airfield. The 13 were among more than 300 Americans evacuated from a cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan. As of Feb. 17, a total of 454 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed on the ship by the Japanese Health Ministry, the New York Times reported.

Feb. 20

Eleven of the 13 people under quarantine on the UNMC campus are confirmed positive for the coronavirus.

Feb. 24

The Dow Jones industrial average sinks by 3.5%, or more than 1,000 points.

Feb. 25

The University of Nebraska Medical Center begins the first clinical trial in the United States of an experimental treatment for the coronavirus.

March 1

Cases surge in Italy. The virus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died.

March 5

The United Nations health agency urges the world to “push this virus back,” a call to action reinforced by dramatic surges in new cases. The virus has infected 98,000 people and killed more than 3,300.

Many Nebraska colleges and universities suspend university-sponsored student travel outside the United States through the spring semester.

March 6

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and health officials announce that a 36-year-old Omaha woman was the state’s first confirmed case of a person with the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

March 7

Possible coronavirus exposure at a Special Olympics event in Fremont, attended by the first Nebraska patient, prompts calls for self-quarantine.

March 8

Two family members of the first Nebraskan with COVID-19 test positive for the disease.

Health officials work to notify people who may have had contact with the family members. Elkhorn Public Schools officials work to notify parents of students who may have been in secondary contact — contact with those who had direct contact with an ill person.

March 9

Iowa’s governor declares a state of emergency after eight confirmed cases are reported.

Ricketts said Nebraska could be dealing with the coronavirus for the next nine to 12 months.

In an interview and in an essay shared with The World-Herald, the father of Nebraska's first coronavirus patient expressed anguish about his daughter.

March 10

Nebraska health officials confirm the state’s fourth and fifth cases of coronavirus.

Some nursing homes and assisted living communities begin to limit or bar family members and other visitors.

March 11

The Nebraska School Activities Association restricts attendance at the Nebraska high school boys basketball tournament to only immediate family members of the players and coaches on official rosters.

Five more cases of the coronavirus disease are reported in Nebraska, bringing to 10 the total number in the state.

March 12

March 13

Another case of COVID-19 is identified in a child in Douglas County, bringing the state’s total to 14.

The announcement is made that Berkshire Hathaway shareholders won't be able to attend the May 2 annual meeting this year because of the coronavirus threat.

The Mutual of Omaha headquarters at 33rd and Dodge Streets closes temporarily after a worker there tested positive for COVID-19.

Many Omaha-area museums close.

March 14

Nebraska has its first case of community spread. Limits are placed on public gatherings.

Omaha’s philanthropic community establishes a rapid response fund to assist people in the metro area.

UNO and UNL students pack up and head home, weeks earlier than planned.

March 15

Hospitals in Nebraska and western Iowa begin restricting visitors’ access.

March 16

Douglas and Sarpy Counties begin to reduce or eliminate nonessential visits to their courthouses.

Ricketts announces that no more than 10 people should gather at once at restaurants, taverns, church services and day care centers.

Ricketts also announces emergency steps to help people who are laid off or have to stay home to protect their own health, care for children or family members or because of exposure to the virus.

Omaha Archdiocese and Lincoln diocese cancel public Masses and communal celebrations.

Pop singer Billie Eilish postpones her spring tour dates, including a stop in Omaha.

Offutt Air Force Base cancels military travel and leave.

March 17

March 18

Schools close for six to eight weeks and bars shut down after a second community spread case is reported in Douglas County.

UNMC suspends medical students from clinical work due to coronavirus concerns.

Gas prices fall under $1.90 in the Omaha area.

UNMC's chief says Omaha-area hospitals are not yet near capacity. He credits people staying home.

The Blackstone District starts an emergency fund to aid the neighborhood's bar and restaurant servers.

Public gatherings in Douglas County with more than 10 people are prohibited.

March 19

Local hospitals postpone nonessential surgeries for 90 days to prepare for a surge in coronavirus cases.

StratCom staggers Offutt staffers' shifts to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Douglas County couples are asked to make appointments for marriage licenses to avoid crowding the clerk's office.

The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium extends its closing through end of April.

Coronavirus fears cause a surge in gun purchases in Douglas County.

All jury trials in Douglas County are postponed through May 1.

Legal groups request a moratorium on eviction and debt collection cases in Nebraska.

March 20

Four new coronavirus cases are reported including the first one in Nemaha County. The state total rises to 33.

University of Nebraska employees who can work from home are told to do so.

To reduce interactions with the public and potentially stop any spread of the novel coronavirus, Omaha police officers no longer respond to minor vehicle collisions.

Douglas County Court allows parties to appear by video conference.

Creighton University cancels its May commencement ceremonies.

March 21

Buffalo and Lancaster Counties report their first COVID-19 cases. More cases are reported in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The state's total rises to 39.

The Omaha Housing Authority temporarily halts evictions.

Officials say that two active-duty service members at Offutt Air Force Base have self-reported symptoms associated with COVID-19.

March 22

Douglas County reports eight new COVID-19 cases. Lancaster County and Buffalo County each report a 2nd case, bringing the state total to 49.

March 23

Metro transit reduces express bus service as ridership drops.

Omaha police precincts close to the public. A call center opens to handle low-priority incidents.

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 are reported in Nebraska, including firsts for Washington and Madison Counties. The state's total rises to 62.

March 24

"The Lion King" becomes the latest show to be canceled in Omaha.

The Omaha mayor and Douglas County Board chairman send a letter to local rental property owners asking them not to evict people who are unable to pay rent during the pandemic.

Gov. Ricketts calls for Nebraskans to self-quarantine after travel to Denver, Kansas City or Chicago.

Beauty salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors and similar businesses in the beauty service industry are asked by health officials to stop operations.

Douglas County postpones criminal and traffic arraignments.

March 25

Nebraska unemployment claims rise as more workers are laid off due to coronavirus.

Four new cases are reported, bringing the state’s total to 66. Douglas County announces that another case of community spread has been found in the county.

Saunders and Lancaster Counties see first cases of community spread.

A health care provider who was working at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha over the weekend tested positive for COVID-19.

Nebraska Legislature approves and Ricketts signs into law a $83.6 million measure for the coronavirus fight.

March 26

Nebraska's first coronavirus patient is removed from a ventilator and able to talk to her family.

An Omaha police officer and firefighter test positive for coronavirus.

Gov. Ricketts allows takeout sales of alcoholic drinks with lids.

The number of cases in Nebraska rises to 81.

March 27

Nebraska records its first two COVID-19 deaths, a 59-year-old Omaha man and a Hall County woman in her 60s.

Offutt Air Force Base chief declares a public health emergency while waiting on "numerous" coronavirus test results.

More COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Papillion, Bellevue and Douglas, Dodge and Lancaster Counties.

The state's total rises to 92.

March 28

Ten more coronavirus cases are reported in Douglas County as Nebraska's total tops 100.

Methodist Health System has put in place visitor restrictions to protect patients, staff and the community.

March 29

Gov. Ricketts, speaking on Jake Tapper’s Sunday show on CNN, said Nebraska will follow its own plans and guidelines on when to open local schools and businesses.

Omaha small businesses and laid-off workers are optimistic about a recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill.

Omaha’s mayor and Douglas County’s health director admonished Omahans on for not doing enough social distancing, especially at large retailers.

March 30

Nebraska records its third coronavirus death, a Lincoln County man in his 90s.

The number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska jumps to 153; Douglas County cases reach 82. A third death is recorded.

A temporary surge tent is set up at Nebraska Medical Center, just one of the ways hospitals prepare for the virus.

An Omaha prosecutor who had contact with many courthouse regulars tests positive for COVID-19.

Like similar outbreaks in other states, the Carter House cluster in Blair shows how quickly and stealthily the coronavirus can move among residents and their caretakers at nursing homes and other care facilities.

March 31

Nebraska records its fourth COVID-19 death as cases rise to 177. The Douglas County total reaches 90.

UNL, UNO, UNMC and UNK announce they won't hold traditional graduation ceremonies in May

A University of Washington study projects 442 Nebraska deaths inthe first wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Ricketts announces the limits on public gatherings, restaurants and bars likely to continue past April 30.

April 1