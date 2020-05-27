20200510_new_southo_ar02 (copy)

Mindee Swanson, a nurse practitioner, tests a man for COVID-19 outside OneWorld Community Health Center earlier this month.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Coronavirus data reported on Wednesday were grim.

Ten more deaths and another 357 cases were reported by state officials.

Deaths related to COVID-19 deaths now total 163 statewide, and confirmed cases have climbed to 12,976, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Likewise, the Omaha metro area this week recorded one of its largest single-day increases in COVID-19 cases and a marked increase in daily hospitalization numbers.

The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed three more deaths — a man and two women, all of whom were over age 60. According to the Health Department, 33 people with COVID-19 have died in the county.

The Health Department reported 150 new positive cases on Wednesday, representing the Omaha metro area’s fourth-highest daily increase during the entire outbreak.

Those cases were discovered from testing administered Tuesday — a day when fewer than 800 tests were given. That represents a 19% rate of positive tests — one of the higher daily rates in the last two weeks.

Hospitalizations in the Omaha area at the end of Tuesday rose back to 210 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. That’s where hospitalizations stood as of last Friday, but the number had dropped over the Memorial Day weekend before Tuesday’s turn.

Other areas where deaths were reported Wednesday include Dakota County in northeast Nebraska, where two more deaths brought the total to 23; and Madison County, where a fourth person has died.

jeff.robb@owh.com

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

