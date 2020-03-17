Gene Leahy Mall

Dirt is bringing the Gene Leahy Mall closer to street level. 

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

For all the economic disruption that the novel coronavirus has caused so far, at least one major public project in Omaha continues on schedule.

That's the $300 million, multi-year renovation of the city's three downtown riverfront parks — the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing.

Omaha proposing big changes to downtown and riverfront

Demolition and grading work remain on pace, members of the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority board heard during their monthly meeting Tuesday.

Construction workers will start rebuilding 13th Street in the coming weeks, with an aim of having it done this spring, said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for MECA, which is managing the renovations for the city.

Workers removed the 13th Street bridge from Douglas to Farnam Streets last spring so they could fill in Gene Leahy Mall, bring it to street level and create a new gathering space.

MECA expects crews to install storm and sanitary sewers this April. Then, demolition and grading work will move onto nearby Heartland of America Park and its lake.

Heartland of America Park

A rendering from OJB Landscape Architecture shows what the future could hold for Heartland of America Park in downtown Omaha. The park plan is part of a nearly $300 million plan to redevelop Omaha's riverfront. 

MECA says design work on all three parks continues using mainly video conferencing technology. Construction crews working on the project stay far enough apart to help keep them from getting or spreading coronavirus.

"We've had lengthy discussions about this, and as of right now, our construction is not slowing down," Bassett said.

Major construction at Gene Leahy Mall is expected to wrap up in 2022. Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing expect to open in 2023. The final touches to the new parks will be made in 2024.

aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,

twitter.com/asanderford

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email