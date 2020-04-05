Rachel Jacobson sat in the sun-drenched picture window of Lola’s just as the coffee-drinking crowd was switching to wine and matinee-goers were lining up at the nearby concessions counter. Outside, Dodge Street traffic zipped by.
On both sides of the glass was a city full of life and possibility, a scene set for a rising star like Jacobson. The 41-year-old is tapped to cross a bigger stage this summer, leaving the independent art-house theater she started, Film Streams, for the big-money, big-projects nonprofit Heritage Services. Film Streams is a local amenity. Heritage builds local amenities.
Jacobson’s isn’t the only newly elevated name in the philanthropic world. Wendy Boyer is the new head of the Peter Kiewit Foundation. Donna Kush now has the top spot at Omaha Community Foundation. All three represent entities that aim for a public good and definitely shape city life.
Jacobson announced she’d be leaving Film Streams in late February, when Omaha was a pre-pandemic city. The only people with known novel coronavirus were the ones brought here by the federal government to heal. After Jacobson sat in that window March 11 things were rapidly changing. A pandemic was declared. President Donald Trump held a prime-time address. In the days that followed, life changed drastically.
Lola’s closed. Film Streams closed. Schools. Shops. Museums. Government offices. Major events like the College World Series — canceled. Outside of grocery and hardware stores, much of the city is hunkering down.
And the worst is yet to come.
***
Under other circumstances, these three newly minted civic leaders would have their hands full with the needs, desires and opportunities to build a better Omaha.
In a pre-coronavirus era, Jacobson, Boyer and Kush would be meeting other civic leaders, prospective donors and planners. They would begin charting the course for the future. The work would be hard but exciting.
Instead, each is grappling with what this still-to-peak pandemic will mean for Omaha. There are so many unknowns. This much is sure: Their jobs will change. Their roles at the heart of Omaha’s giving community will become more necessary in the weeks ahead.
The World-Herald wanted all three to meet for a photo, but because of social distancing, each had to take her turn standing solo, the city skyline in the back. It was hard finding words for this new chapter of city life.
“It’s like trying to relate it to 9/11,” Kush said, quickly adding that even that comparison to the terrorist attacks of 2001 falls short.
“This affects every single person’s life,” Boyer said.
It’s like being in hibernation, Jacobson said, pondering when it’s safe to come out, what reality will greet Omahans?
That question will be a guide as each woman navigates change from three different ships.
***
Donna Kush’s first day at the helm of Omaha Community Foundation was March 23, one week into the city’s clampdown on gatherings.
The community foundation collects and invests donor dollars, researches local needs and tries to match both. It’s a top-tier organization nationally with one of the highest rates of per capita giving. Last year, the foundation gave $169 million.
“We are constantly asking ourselves, ‘What is it that donors need? What do nonprofits need?’ ” Kush said.
The answer was: coronavirus assistance. On March 14, local philanthropists established a response fund through the community foundation that will focus first on basic needs like food and housing, then on health care expenses and finally on long-term recovery.
As of Friday, the fund had reached half a million dollars, with about $235,000 distributed.
Kush knows that donors are strained by a down stock market and by massive income and job losses. Nonprofits are struggling in the downturn. The needs and work ahead will be huge.
Kush, 50, a native of the small Nebraska town of Monroe — about a two-hour drive west of Omaha — is no stranger to tightly stitched communities. Her graduating class was 11. Her long career in Omaha has given her deep ties in corporate and philanthropic life here.
She worked in communications and public affairs for TD Ameritrade and Union Pacific. She has served on the Omaha Sports Commission, the Invest Nebraska board and Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce.
Connie Ryan, president and CEO of Streck Inc. and chairwoman of the foundation board, said Kush is the right leader for the moment.
“She’s a very talented person with lots of community relationships who understands how to build partnerships,” Ryan said.
Ryan said the coronavirus will lay bare some longtime Omaha challenges like housing and job preparation and will give new urgency toward fixing those.
“Nothing can ever stay the same after this,” Ryan said. “This is a catalyst for change. We’ll be rethinking our priorities.”
***
Wendy Boyer took the reins in early February at the Peter Kiewit Foundation, where she’d worked for the past five years as director of programs.
The foundation was created in 1979, the year its namesake died. Peter Kiewit had lived through the influenza pandemic of 1918 and built his construction empire.
He was deeply invested in Omaha, at one point rescuing this newspaper from chain ownership and giving it a long run under an employee ownership structure. Boyer’s husband, Jeff Carney, is a former World-Herald photojournalist who works as corporate director of digital content for Lee Enterprises, which now owns the newspaper.
Kiewit was among the first major foundations in the city, and its focus has been on projects that build communities — whether that’s concrete projects like the downtown mall or building people. Kiewit knew that engaged citizens are vital.
Boyer, 59, is an Omaha native who graduated from Burke High and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
She formerly served as an Omaha Public Schools elementary teacher and assistant principal, and still, after jobs at Mutual of Omaha and the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, sees herself as an educator.
She said her time in North and South Omaha classrooms showed her the richness of the city’s community and potential. And given a labor crunch in high-demand tech and engineering fields, she said Omaha has to respond by developing STEM skills, especially in economically disadvantaged youths. She said leadership ranks need to be more diversified.
“How do we support that or create that within our ecosystem? How do we invite others to the table?” she said.
The focus right now is on the coronavirus and how the foundation will need to respond.
“It will not be ‘business as usual,’ ” Boyer said. “We understand that this could be a long recovery.”
Kiewit Foundation Board Chairman Mogens Bay, chairman of Valmont Industries, said Boyer is well suited to help guide the recovery efforts, saying she has “a quiet competence” and “not a big ego,” is a team player and “a straight thinker.”
“She doesn’t take things and make them complicated,” Bay said.
Boyer said she’s clear-eyed about what’s ahead: collaboration, innovation and resilience.
“We will get through this together,” she said, “and come out stronger on the other side.”
***
Jacobson doesn’t begin her new role until July 1.
Unlike the other two foundations, Heritage Services’ mission isn’t front-line oriented. The organization was created to plan, raise money and build long-lasting structures that enhance life in Omaha.
Over the past 30 years, the organization has shepherded improvements to local museums, stadiums at Central and South High Schools and massive entertainment venues like CHI Health Center, TD Ameritrade Park and Baxter Arena. It turned the old Border’s into Do Space. It responds to social-service needs with the Kroc Center in South Omaha and the Siena Francis House’s new homeless shelter. Heritage currently is involved in the $300 million remake of downtown’s old Gene Leahy Mall.
During that entire time, Sue Morris has executed the projects for Heritage donors. Morris said that her transition has been in the works for a while and that she’ll continue to work in another philanthropic role in Omaha.
She and Jacobson gave examples of how, in the midst of crisis, it is also important to consider the big picture.
Take 9/11.
After the 2001 attacks, a pair of Heritage donors debated whether they should pursue buying a Rodin sculpture as planned or if the money should go toward the emergency at hand, Morris recalled. Art won. Two decades later, the sculpture remains in Omaha.
Jacobson was living in New York City at the time and working for an arts organization that, in the weeks following the attacks, received a $10,000 donation from Michael Bloomberg, who was elected mayor after Rudy Giuliani was term-limited out. Bloomberg had given millions to arts organizations following 9/11, realizing that while emergency response was the focus, nonprofits also were struggling, and he wanted New Yorkers to live in a city that hadn’t lost everything.
She can’t say yet how Heritage might respond to the coronavirus. She’s not at the helm yet and Omaha has not peaked with the virus. One model predicts more than 400 coronavirus deaths by July 1, when Jacobson will start.
This much is certain: She will bring an arts background and track record of being able to start and finish projects, a quality of vital importance to Heritage, said Omaha businessman and Heritage board member Mike McCarthy.
Alexander Payne, the Omaha native, Oscar-winning film director and founding Film Streams board member, said Jacobson will serve Omaha well in her upcoming role.
“She’s the ultimate diplomat,” Payne said. “She’s a very affectionate, compassionate people person. And very effective. That’s what’s gotten her this far.”
He credited Heritage leaders for choosing someone who will “challenge them when they need to be opposed and bring them new ideas they might not have thought of.”
When I met Jacobson in early March at Lola’s, evidence of her success was apparent in the people streaming through the door to get a bite or see a movie.
Pre-pandemic, Jacobson had felt good about handing off her baby to committed board and crackerjack staff, including deputy director Casey Logan, who will serve as interim executive director.
That still holds, though she’s worried about how the organization and city will emerge. Conservative spending and solid fundraising have given Film Streams enough money in the bank to pay staff through the end of April. The print newsletter is going to go digital. But Jacobson’s final weeks there will be crisis management.
She said massive change and a realignment of values are coming.
“This,” she said, “is a profound moment.”
***
So far, Nebraska has been able to keep its virus curve rate relatively low, but hundreds more deaths are predicted. A record number of Nebraskans have filed for unemployment assistance. Gov. Pete Ricketts has warned this month will be especially tough.
But the leaders of all three helper organizations were clear-eyed and hopeful about the path ahead. They say it will involve hard work, sacrifice and collaboration. They say Omaha is lucky to have a strong philanthropic spirit and commitment.
Kush said Omaha always comes together in a crisis, whether flood or pandemic, and emerges with a stronger infrastructure.
“We learn,” she said.
Boyer said the city’s strength is its people.
“We are resilient,” she said.
Jacobson counted blessings. Omaha’s strong philanthropic community. The Nebraska Medical Center’s pivotal role. The extraordinary health care workforce.
The challenge before us is big, she said. So is the call to work together.
Shirley Blessing, 82, holds up a sign she made with artwork her grandchildren sent her. Her family has to visit from outside the windows as a measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Millard West teacher Mikala Hansen's dog Opie would rather she play fetch than teach her freshman biology class. Hansen hopes that her dogs don't distract the students when they put themselves in the camera's view.
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
Katherine Bergstrom plays with Charlie the cat near a safety table in A Novel Idea Bookstore on Thursday in Lincoln. All customers who enter the store must visit the safety table to use hand sanitizer or wear gloves.
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for “recess” in the family’s yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a customer’s car Wednesday at Porky Butts BBQ. Omaha-area restaurants are adapting after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered dining areas closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The barbecue spot added curbside delivery this week.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Millard West teacher Mikala Hansen's dog Opie would rather she play fetch than teach her freshman biology class. Hansen hopes that her dogs don't distract the students when they put themselves in the camera's view.
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
Katherine Bergstrom plays with Charlie the cat near a safety table in A Novel Idea Bookstore on Thursday in Lincoln. All customers who enter the store must visit the safety table to use hand sanitizer or wear gloves.
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
