LINCOLN — Nebraska officials announced plans Friday to drop the top tier of benefits from the state's Medicaid expansion plan, at least to start.

But they still expect to launch coverage for some 90,000 low-income, working-age adults on Oct. 1, with enrollment starting Aug. 1. 

"Expansion will happen on time," according to a statement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The statement said changes to the Medicaid expansion plan were forced by the coronavirus, which has occupied the attention of federal officials and prevented them from approving Nebraska's proposal.

Nebraska Medicaid officials had asked for federal approval to provide a two-tier system, with different benefits and more stringent requirements, including work requirements, than traditional Medicaid.

As previously proposed, most newly eligible Medicaid patients would have gotten dental, vision and over-the-counter medication benefits if they complied with eight requirements, including wellness, personal responsibility and "community engagement."

The change announced Friday means newly eligible patients, with some exceptions, will not be able to get those benefits, which are part of the traditional Medicaid program. However, they will be able to have so-called basic benefits, which include physical and mental health services and prescription drugs. 

The exceptions are people who are considered medically frail, pregnant women and young adults ages 19 and 20. Those groups will get all of the traditional Medicaid benefits. 

The original plan also would have ended retroactive coverage for most Medicaid patients, including existing patients, meaning that coverage would have started in the month a person applies for Medicaid, rather than going back to pay for health care services three months before the application date.

But state officials now say those retroactive benefits will remain available as they are currently. 

The two-tier plan, called Heritage Health Adult, was the administration's answer to a law passed by voters in 2018 requiring the state to expand Medicaid to more low-income adults as allowed under the federal Affordable Care Act.

Those newly eligible are working-age adults without disabilities or minor children whose incomes fall below 138% of the federal poverty level — $17,236 for a single person or $35,535 for a family of four.

Currently, single adults and couples without minor children cannot qualify for Medicaid, no matter their income level. Also barred are parents and disabled people with incomes higher than the current Medicaid cutoff. Noncitizens are not eligible now and would remain ineligible under expansion.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol.

