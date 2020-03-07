Omahans are buying out stores' sanitation products after Gov. Pete Ricketts' announcement on Friday recommending Nebraskans stock up on supplies.

Ricketts said people should stock two weeks’ worth of food, water and hand sanitizer to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak. His press release followed the announcement of the first confirmed Nebraska COVID-19 case

"As we receive news of the first case of coronavirus in our state, I continue to urge Nebraskans to practice healthy habits to avoid transmitting germs,” said Gov. Ricketts. 

Nebraskans followed Ricketts' advice with trips to local stores. 

Cindy Workman, director of public relations at Creighton University, was shopping at Hy-Vee near 79th and Cass Streets on Saturday morning doing her weekly shopping. Even though it is a weekly routine, she made sure to buy a few more supplies.

The store was out of hand sanitizer, and Workman said she was not surprised.

"Last night, it seemed like there were people here who were really packing carts. Just full, which I'm not used to seeing," Workman said. 

She wasn't worried about not being able to find hand sanitizer because she learned how to make it at home.

"That's what you do in a pinch," she said.

Christina Parkhurst, a Conifer Health Solutions employee, was also shopping at Hy-Vee but was not preparing for a possible outbreak. She said she was not too worried about the disease and will continue through her daily routine. 

"I make sure I wash my hands and sanitize them," Parkhurst said. 

Other than the shortage of hand sanitizers and hand soaps, Parkhurst said she only noticed a low stock on canned foods. 

"I didn't see too much out of stock and they were in there stocking," Parkhurst said. 

According to a Hy-Vee stocker, Hy-Vee is expected to restock on its hand sanitizer and other cleaning products on Monday.

Baker's on Saddle Creek and Leavenworth Streets was stocked with sanitation products, but they were not immediately available for pick-up. Several signs near soap and cleaning wipes stated, "due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitation, cold and flu related products to five per customer." 

Target near 72nd and Dodge Streets also limited their disinfectant wipes and cleaning products to six per guest. Target's milk and canned chicken noodle soup supplies appeared low. 

At Target, Elise Ober had her cart filled with cleaning products, hand sanitizer and several Kleenex boxes. Ober said she is on sanitation duty while her husband is on food duty. 

"Stocking up on daily stuff in case we need to stay at home," Ober said. 

Ober is a nurse at Omaha's Children's Hospital and Medical Center and said she has been monitoring the virus and keeping up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention precautions. 

"We're like a little worried, but we're hoping that it's contained before it goes too crazy," Ober said. 

Soap and water remains the best way to clean your hands, the CDC says. The agency recommends washing hands with water, then lathering soap for 20 seconds, including the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails, before rinsing off.

It is unknown how long sanitation supplies will be limited at local stores. 

