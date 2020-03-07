"As we receive news of the first case of coronavirus in our state, I continue to urge Nebraskans to practice healthy habits to avoid transmitting germs,” said Gov. Ricketts.
Nebraskans followed Ricketts' advice with trips to local stores.
Cindy Workman, director of public relations at Creighton University, was shopping at Hy-Vee near 79th and Cass Streets on Saturday morning doing her weekly shopping. Even though it is a weekly routine, she made sure to buy a few more supplies.
The store was out of hand sanitizer, and Workman said she was not surprised.
"Last night, it seemed like there were people here who were really packing carts. Just full, which I'm not used to seeing," Workman said.
She wasn't worried about not being able to find hand sanitizer because she learned how to make it at home.
"That's what you do in a pinch," she said.
Christina Parkhurst, a Conifer Health Solutions employee, was also shopping at Hy-Vee but was not preparing for a possible outbreak. She said she was not too worried about the disease and will continue through her daily routine.
"I make sure I wash my hands and sanitize them," Parkhurst said.
Other than the shortage of hand sanitizers and hand soaps, Parkhurst said she only noticed a low stock on canned foods.
"I didn't see too much out of stock and they were in there stocking," Parkhurst said.
According to a Hy-Vee stocker, Hy-Vee is expected to restock on its hand sanitizer and other cleaning products on Monday.
Baker's on Saddle Creek and Leavenworth Streets was stocked with sanitation products, but they were not immediately available for pick-up. Several signs near soap and cleaning wipes stated, "due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitation, cold and flu related products to five per customer."
Target near 72nd and Dodge Streets also limited their disinfectant wipes and cleaning products to six per guest. Target's milk and canned chicken noodle soup supplies appeared low.
At Target,Elise Ober had her cart filled with cleaning products, hand sanitizer and several Kleenex boxes. Ober said she is on sanitation duty while her husband is on food duty.
"Stocking up on daily stuff in case we need to stay at home," Ober said.
Ober is a nurse at Omaha's Children's Hospital and Medical Center and said she has been monitoring the virus and keeping up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention precautions.
"We're like a little worried, but we're hoping that it's contained before it goes too crazy," Ober said.
Soap and water remains the best way to clean your hands, the CDC says. The agency recommends washing hands with water, then lathering soap for 20 seconds, including the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails, before rinsing off.
It is unknown how long sanitation supplies will be limited at local stores.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Based on what’s known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, “your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low.”
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
