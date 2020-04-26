We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska surged past 3,000 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, just a few days after it reached the milestone of 2,000.

With the most recent case count is also a new grim tally of deaths. Iowa reported six more deaths on Sunday, and Nebraska recorded three more. That brought Iowa's total number of coronavirus deaths to 118 and Nebraska's to 56.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Information on the most recent deaths was not immediately available.

Infections in Nebraska rose by 296 on Sunday to 3,028, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The state exceeded 2,000 cases on Thursday.

Iowa added 384 cases on Sunday for a total of 5,476.

Increased testing is a factor, but so is the growth of cases in hot spots around the region.

In Douglas County, 41 new cases were confirmed, bringing the county's total to 440, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

The new cases involve people ranging in age from 1 to 73. Ten people had contact with someone known to be infected, and two acquired the illness through community spread, according to the Health Department.

In Lancaster County, six new cases were confirmed Sunday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. The newly infected range in age from their 40s to their 60s.

Across the Missouri River in Pottawattamie County, four Council Bluffs residents tested positive for the virus, local officials reported Sunday. That brought total cases in the county to 29. Of those, 17 people have recovered, 11 are self-isolating and one has died. None are in the hospital.

The new cases in the Bluffs involve people ranging in age from 18 to 80. One had contact with a person known to be infected; the other cases are believed to be the result of community spread.