We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Omaha metro area saw its largest one-day jump and Nebraska surged past 3,000 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Three new deaths on Sunday brought the state total to 56, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. One death was reported in Hamilton County, one in Dakota County and details weren’t available on the third. The state’s first deaths occurred a month ago, on March 27.

Douglas County Health Department officials on Sunday said that wearing masks and physical distancing have become more important because rules limiting public interaction are set to ease in a week. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the changes on Friday.

It will be essential, the county said in a press release Sunday night, that people maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

“Everyone has a role to play if we are to stop the spread of this disease,” County Health Director Adi Pour said. “We are also encouraging everyone to wear a mask when you go out in public. Every bit you can do helps.”

A total of 41 new cases were reported in Douglas County, bringing the county’s total to 440. It was the county’s fifth consecutive day of double-digit increases, according to the Health Department. The new cases involve people ranging in age from 1 to 73. Ten people had contact with someone known to be infected, and two acquired the illness through community spread, according to the Health Department. The others remain under investigation.

Less populous areas of Nebraska where meatpacking plants are continue to see sharp increases. In Saline and Gage Counties, 60 and 29 new cases, respectively, were recorded Sunday. Two communitywide testing events were held in the area, contributing to the jump in numbers. Saline County is home to a Smithfield Foods plant. A total of 47 cases have been confirmed among Smithfield workers, according to Public Health Solutions, the local public health department.

It was just Thursday that Nebraska cases eclipsed the 2,000 mark.

On Sunday, confirmation of 296 new cases raised the statewide total to 3,028, according to HHS.

Nebraska confirmed its first case on March 6, and it took until April 16 for the state to reach more than 1,000 cases.

Increased testing is a factor in the growing numbers, but so are hot spots around the state.

The Central Health District, home to a giant JBS USA beef plant, has recorded 931 cases in its three-county area and 25 deaths.

In Lancaster County, six new cases were confirmed Sunday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. The newly infected range in age from their 40s to their 60s.

Across the Missouri River in Iowa, 384 new cases brought the total to 5,476 on Sunday.

Six more deaths were reported Sunday in Iowa, bringing the state’s total to 118.