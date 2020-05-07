Douglas County topped 1,200 coronavirus cases Wednesday as the county added another 97 new positive test results.

Figures from the Douglas County Health Department show 365 new positive cases this week so far and 1,205 overall.

Hospitals and health care providers are testing more, and the State of Nebraska’s TestNebraska effort started this week. In total, Douglas County has given 1,710 tests for COVID-19 this week — and 21% of those have come back positive, according to the county's figures.

The number of patients hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19 stood at 79, and 21 of those patients are on a ventilator, the Health Department said Thursday.

A total of 167 people have recovered from COVID-19, or about 14% of the total cases, and 17 people have died.

Photos: TestNebraska drive through testing in Omaha

