Confirmed coronavirus cases in Douglas County jumped by 73 on Thursday to a total of 609, the highest daily increase in the county since tracking began in early March.

Also on Thursday, another two deaths were confirmed in the Grand Island area, bringing the total there to 37.

The rise in cases in the Omaha metro area was accompanied by a stern warning from Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour.

“This extremely serious health threat remains in our community,” she said. “Stay home as much as you can, and please wear a mask when you leave home.”

Sixteen people have died in Douglas County.

With health measures being relaxed starting Monday, Pour said it is more important than ever for people to wear masks and adhere to the 6-foot physical distancing guideline.

The percentage of people testing positive in Douglas County has jumped in the past week, according to the County Health Department. From late March through most of April, anywhere from 4% to 8% of tests a week yielded positive results. So far this week, the positive rate has been about 24%.

"Maintaining six feet of separation in all you do is your best protection against COVID-19," the Health Department said.

The Central District Health Department, which serves the three-county Grand Island area, reported 1,100 cases on Thursday, up 70 from the day before. A total of 1,042 have been recorded in Hall County, and the remainder are in Hamilton and Merrick Counties.

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department reported an increase of 35 cases to a total of 237.

The state will release its figures later Thursday evening.