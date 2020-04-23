We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Coronavirus cases continue to mount in Nebraska, as the number of cases surged past 2,000. The hot spot around Grand Island area reached 700 cases, and two more deaths were reported.

Nebraska now has 2,124 confirmed cases, up 311 from the day before. The state had recorded a total of 47 deaths as of Thursday evening.

The Lincoln area exceeded 100 cases for the first time on Thursday, and Douglas County added 23 cases.

In Hall County, where Grand Island is located, a man in his 60s became the Central District Health Department’s 19th death. The district is composed of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Most of the state’s cases, 664, are in Hall County.

Details on Nebraska's other confirmed death weren't immediately available.

Douglas County now has 348 people with confirmed infections, according to the Douglas County Health Department. Two of the people among the newly confirmed cases are known to be hospitalized. As of Wednesday night, 40 people in the county were hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. A total of 14 people have died in the county.

The latest Douglas County cases involve people ranging in age from 17 to 69. Seven people had contact with a known infected person, five acquired the illness in the community and 11 infections remain under investigation.

The Lincoln area reported nine new coronavirus cases Thursday, reaching a total of 106 cases, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. Lancaster County has recorded one death from COVID-19.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported that the new cases consisted of a young child and five women and three men ranging in age from their 20s to 50s, according to Health Director Pat Lopez. Three Lancaster County residents are hospitalized, and one is on a ventilator.

The counties with the most cases, in order, are Hall, Douglas, Dawson, Dakota, Adams and Lancaster Counties.