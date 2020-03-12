WASHINGTON — Capitol Hill lawmakers are moving closer to an additional coronavirus aid package in the face of a widening public health crisis.
“We have — are near to — an agreement,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said at the Capitol late Thursday.
Details were still being negotiated between Democrats and the White House, but a tentative deal includes sick pay for workers, free testing and other resources.
Policymakers are hoping to calm teetering financial markets. Whatever passes the House will also need to win approval in the Senate, where Democrats sought earlier Thursday to advance various proposals by unanimous consent.
Those included paid sick leave for workers, emergency unemployment insurance and assistance to states struggling with Medicaid costs.
“These policies are targeted directly at the workers and families impacted” by the spread of the virus, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said. “They are not going to the big, wealthy corporations or powerful people or wealthy people. They are going right at the workers and families, average working people who need the help.”
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., blocked Schumer’s request to move forward, saying the Senate should first wait to see exactly what the House sends them.
Fischer noted that Senate Republicans canceled next week’s recess, so they will be able to take up various proposals for addressing the crisis.
Democrats suggested that the Senate should stay in session through the weekend given the severity of the situation.
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., tried to advance legislation that would immediately grant all employees 14 paid sick days.
“We need people who are sick to stay home if we have any hope of slowing the spread of this virus, but today, 1 in 4 private sector workers in our country cannot stay home from work without losing a day’s pay or potentially a job,” she said.
Fischer blocked that proposal, saying it would be better to focus on expanding provisions she herself already got into the law as part of the GOP tax overhaul.
Her program relies on tax incentives to persuade businesses to offer their employees paid leave voluntarily.
“This is a public health emergency,” Fischer said. “It is ready, it is there, we need to work on it together.”
Fischer offered legislation to extend legal liability protections to the makers of certain respirators that she said are in short supply. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has pushed the same proposal in the House.
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, objected to the move, saying it would give immunity to respirator manufacturers from this point forward.
Lawmakers need to ensure that respirators are widely available during this emergency, Hirono said, but should not make the change so open-ended.
“Let’s do this with safety in mind,” she said.
Fischer spoke about Omaha firefighters who have transported patients brought to the area for coronavirus quarantine or treatment.
Nebraska’s first responders have told her that they need the respirator legislation, she said.
“As a result of this objection, I get to tell my Omaha firefighters that their safety and the health and safety of our health care providers in Nebraska and across this country are at risk,” Fischer said.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.