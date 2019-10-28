A veteran who’s saved but can’t afford to retire because of the cost of his medications. A disabled man who’s had to delay refilling prescriptions because of cost and suffered tremors in the meantime.
Those are some of the stories AARP Nebraska has collected recently as part of the national organization’s ongoing campaign urging state and federal lawmakers to lower prescription drug prices. Drug pricing measures currently are wending their way through both houses of Congress.
While drug prices aren’t the only health care cost that’s risen in recent years, they may be the most visible.
“The price of prescriptions has just gotten crazy,” said Bob Lassen, a semi-retired pharmacist from Firth, Nebraska, who serves on AARP Nebraska’s executive council.
The organization’s research indicates that 29% of all Nebraska adults, not just seniors, stopped taking medications as prescribed during 2017 because of cost.
High drug prices, however, put a particular squeeze on seniors because most use more drugs than younger people.
Those who track the issue say the problem goes beyond prescription drug costs alone to include a variety of out-of-pocket medical expenses that combine to affect older Americans.
One study based on federal Bureau of Labor Statistics data indicates that people in their 70s spend nine times more on health care than those in their 20s. An 80-year-old spends about 18 times more than a 20-year-old on prescription drugs.
A new way the Census Bureau is measuring poverty factors in medical out-of-pocket expenses and other necessary costs people incur. The new measure also considers differences in the cost of living across the states — think California vs. Nebraska — which was a major adjustment.
Adding medical out-of-pocket expenses results in an increase in poverty rates for people over age 65. While the traditional poverty calculation put 9.7% of older Americans in poverty in 2018, the new supplemental poverty measure boosted that rate to 13.6%.
“Seniors vote, so it’s something policymakers might want to pay attention to,” said David Drozd, a demographer for the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research. He compiled the poverty figures.
For older people, increases in health care costs come at a time when many are no longer working and therefore have less income.
Social Security alone raises people above the poverty level but just barely, Drozd said.
The squeeze isn’t new to those who work with older adults.
Christopher Kelly, an associate professor in UNO’s gerontology department, said it’s been the conventional wisdom that people over 65, the baby boomer generation in particular, are doing well financially.
But there’s actually more income disparity among older adults than among younger ones. And that income inequality increases with age. Lower-income individuals have had less opportunity to save or to participate in pensions or 401(k) plans. Those who’ve worked less than full time may not have been eligible for company 401(k) offerings.
“I think the income inequality gap is growing in old age, and I think this is an under-addressed issue,” he said.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
While Medicare is a great program that covers hospital and doctor costs, he said, it doesn’t cover everything. Original Medicare, for example, doesn’t cover vision, hearing and dental.
Unlike commercial plans that cap annual out-of-pocket drug spending, Medicare has no limits for prescription medications in its drug plan, known as Part D. That’s a particular problem with the rising cost of some specialty medications.
Kelly said seniors often purchase supplemental plans to cover additional items, but those able to buy them tend to be in the middle and upper income brackets.
“We ought to be thinking about what impact that (has) for a pretty wide swath of health care that older adults have to pay for themselves,” he said.
Janelle Cox, a division director for the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, said case managers in her office hear a lot about medical out-of-pocket expenses at this time of year. That’s when many people have spent enough on drugs that they find themselves in the prescription drug coverage gap, known as the “doughnut hole.”
“On paper they may look good, but in the months of September, October, November, they can’t meet their bills,” she said.
While that gap has narrowed and will close next year, seniors still face some added costs.
Such expenses aren’t typically counted toward determining eligibility for assistance programs and services, even for Medicaid, she said.
In addition, Medicare, like all other types of health insurance, still is subject to what manufacturers are charging for medications, said Sue Fredricks, executive director of Volunteers Assisting Seniors in Omaha. The organization provides free help to people navigating the Medicare system.
Medicare does have an extra assistance program with higher income and asset limits than Medicaid. If patrons’ income and assets still are too high, the volunteers work to help people find assistance programs through drug manufacturers.
1 of 17
ARIELPANOWICZ.COM
Matthew Eledge and husband Elliot Dougherty plan to explain her out-of-the-ordinary birth to their daughter in terms she can understand: that her grandmother furnished the garden where she grew, and that her aunt, Lea Yribe, generously supplied the seeds.
One pothole did a passenger a favor when the ambulance he was in struck it, according to first responders. Gretna firefighters were taking a man suffering chest pain and a high heart rate to the hospital. While en route to Lakeside Hospital, the ambulance hit a pothole. The jolt returned the patient’s heart rate to normal.
Thought to be brain dead, doctors took former Creighton Bluejays play-by-play announcer T. Scott Marr off life support. Before his family settled on a funeral home, they decided to see their dad one more time. When they got there, he was awake and speaking.
Karla Perez was 22 weeks pregnant when she suffered a catastrophic brain bleed and was declared brain dead. Her unborn child was alive, but wouldn't survive delivery. So family and doctors kept her on life support. Angel was born eight weeks later.
Darnisha Ladd never imagined Snapchat would help save her life after she suffered a stroke. But needing a precise timeline of events, doctors and family relied on a post on the phone app and were able to give her a needed medication in time.
Lindsey and Derek Teten's triplets are one in a million. Literally. The Nebraska City couple's three daughters, born in late June 2017, are identical and were conceived without fertility treatments. The girls were the second set of spontaneous triplets born at Methodist Women's Hospital. The first set, also girls, was born in 2015.
What makes Jamey Dougall's health story unusual is his treatment plan. Dougall, who's legally blind, uses a special pair of glasses to see. He's seen his wife Kandice, his two daughters, and now, his favorite college football team — the Huskers.
Doctors diagnosed the paralysis that was creeping up Justin Chenier's legs as Guillain-Barre syndrome. It would become so serious that the Omaha man would nearly lose consciousness while screaming because of the pain. The syndrome was triggered by West Nile virus.
Kenze Messman's been diagnosed with several chronic illnesses. Sometimes her heart rate climbs, seizures send her to the floor and migraines leave her in the dark. And one of the ailments causes the 17-year-old to have allergic reactions to almost everything.
The skin on Sharan Bryson's leg was black from lack of circulation. She felt nothing but a sharp, stabbing pain. The leg was dead, and her best option was amputation. Bryson bounced back and put her hard work to the test by running a 5K.
Chase Tiemann has had numerous surgeries in his young life, including the amputation of his left arm. The Omaha boy has a condition that causes tumors — sometimes benign, sometimes cancerous — to form on his body. To boost his spirits after amputation, the Papillion Fire Department named Chase an honorary firefighter.
Wesley Woods battled heart disease for 20 years. He'd racked up nine heart attacks, multiple surgeries and one heart transplant. He was tired of hospitals. Tired of chest pain. Tired of feeling tired. Woods was lucky — he received a second transplant.
Amber Kudrna wasn't sure she'd be able to have a child of her own. After two kidney transplants, doctors gave the Omaha woman a laundry list of potential pregnancy complications. Kudrna and husband Adam weighed their options and, in September 2018, welcomed a baby boy.
Joe Nolan couldn't take his son James' pain away. But he could find a way to share it. Nolan got a tattoo that arched across his head, just like his son's scar. James was born with a handful of ailments, including one that regularly requires his skull to be reshaped.
One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.
Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.
1 of 17
ARIELPANOWICZ.COM
Matthew Eledge and husband Elliot Dougherty plan to explain her out-of-the-ordinary birth to their daughter in terms she can understand: that her grandmother furnished the garden where she grew, and that her aunt, Lea Yribe, generously supplied the seeds.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
One pothole did a passenger a favor when the ambulance he was in struck it, according to first responders. Gretna firefighters were taking a man suffering chest pain and a high heart rate to the hospital. While en route to Lakeside Hospital, the ambulance hit a pothole. The jolt returned the patient’s heart rate to normal.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thought to be brain dead, doctors took former Creighton Bluejays play-by-play announcer T. Scott Marr off life support. Before his family settled on a funeral home, they decided to see their dad one more time. When they got there, he was awake and speaking.
HANDOUT
Karla Perez was 22 weeks pregnant when she suffered a catastrophic brain bleed and was declared brain dead. Her unborn child was alive, but wouldn't survive delivery. So family and doctors kept her on life support. Angel was born eight weeks later.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Darnisha Ladd never imagined Snapchat would help save her life after she suffered a stroke. But needing a precise timeline of events, doctors and family relied on a post on the phone app and were able to give her a needed medication in time.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lindsey and Derek Teten's triplets are one in a million. Literally. The Nebraska City couple's three daughters, born in late June 2017, are identical and were conceived without fertility treatments. The girls were the second set of spontaneous triplets born at Methodist Women's Hospital. The first set, also girls, was born in 2015.
JAMEY DOUGALL
What makes Jamey Dougall's health story unusual is his treatment plan. Dougall, who's legally blind, uses a special pair of glasses to see. He's seen his wife Kandice, his two daughters, and now, his favorite college football team — the Huskers.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Doctors diagnosed the paralysis that was creeping up Justin Chenier's legs as Guillain-Barre syndrome. It would become so serious that the Omaha man would nearly lose consciousness while screaming because of the pain. The syndrome was triggered by West Nile virus.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenze Messman's been diagnosed with several chronic illnesses. Sometimes her heart rate climbs, seizures send her to the floor and migraines leave her in the dark. And one of the ailments causes the 17-year-old to have allergic reactions to almost everything.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The skin on Sharan Bryson's leg was black from lack of circulation. She felt nothing but a sharp, stabbing pain. The leg was dead, and her best option was amputation. Bryson bounced back and put her hard work to the test by running a 5K.
HANDOUT
Chase Tiemann has had numerous surgeries in his young life, including the amputation of his left arm. The Omaha boy has a condition that causes tumors — sometimes benign, sometimes cancerous — to form on his body. To boost his spirits after amputation, the Papillion Fire Department named Chase an honorary firefighter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wesley Woods battled heart disease for 20 years. He'd racked up nine heart attacks, multiple surgeries and one heart transplant. He was tired of hospitals. Tired of chest pain. Tired of feeling tired. Woods was lucky — he received a second transplant.
Amber Kudrna wasn't sure she'd be able to have a child of her own. After two kidney transplants, doctors gave the Omaha woman a laundry list of potential pregnancy complications. Kudrna and husband Adam weighed their options and, in September 2018, welcomed a baby boy.
Joe Nolan couldn't take his son James' pain away. But he could find a way to share it. Nolan got a tattoo that arched across his head, just like his son's scar. James was born with a handful of ailments, including one that regularly requires his skull to be reshaped.
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The problem is that there's no mechanism for cost controls for drugs unlike most goods in the economy. After all we've witnessed from cost increases to the drug company induced opiod crisis it's pretty clear they're an unregulated monopoly. Something needs to balance their power to price their drugs. I believe that there's nothing left but a single payer (Medicare for All) medical insurance model. (Thind Canada) At least then there's a power to negotiate a single discounted price for a drug (a government negotiator). With the power to negotiate for deep volume discounts, there'd be some force to contain drug company pricing abuses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.