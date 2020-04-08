We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two more deaths had been reported in Nebraska by Wednesday evening as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose to 523.

Lincoln recorded its first death from the virus, a man in his 50s with underlying health issues, according to local officials. Madison County also recorded a death, a man about age 70, according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. He, too, had underlying health problems.

A total of 14 people have died in the state. Statewide, the number of cases rose by 45 from Tuesday night.

Douglas County saw its cases jump by 18 on Wednesday, for a total of 185 people infected, according to the Douglas County Health Department. One of the county's new cases involved a 12-year-old, but no other details about the child's illness were available. The oldest person among the cases reported Wednesday was a 90-year-old.

Of the 18, seven people became ill after coming in contact with someone known to have the virus, three likely got it through travel, four couldn’t be explained so are considered community contact and four remain under investigation, according to the county.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird described the news of the city's first death as a somber moment.

The disease is clearly spreading through the community, the mayor said, as she and others asked residents to do their part by staying home, keeping their distance from each other and maintaining good hygiene.

Lincoln and Lancaster County have recorded 39 cases, with 18 of those acquired in the general community, rather than through contact with a known infected person.

Statewide, 8,067 people have been tested for the virus thus far, with about 6.5% of tests coming back positive.

State and health officials have said the actual number of cases is undoubtedly higher, due to the limited availability of testing for the virus.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has not released numbers on how many people have recovered from COVID-19.

Douglas, Hall, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties have the highest number of confirmed cases in the state. Adams County, near a coronavirus outbreak in Grand Island and where Hastings is located, reported 10 more cases, including two tied to the JBS USA beef plant in Grand Island.

Iowa counted 1,145 cases and 27 deaths. Pottawattamie County has recorded 11 cases.