Testing potential treatments for COVID-19 in controlled clinical trials is the only way to keep patients safe — and the only way to find treatments that really work, a University of Nebraska Medical Center researcher wrote this week.
Dr. Andre Kalil, a professor at UNMC and infectious diseases physician with Nebraska Medicine, wrote about the need for careful testing of potential treatments for the novel coronavirus in an opinion piece published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
“We have to do the right science that is going to protect patients from getting hurt ... and we need a cure,” he said in an interview. “And we cannot find a cure if we don’t do these studies.”
Kalil is leading the UNMC arm of a national trial of an experimental antiviral drug called remdesivir. So far, about 100 patients, all with more serious cases of COVID-19 affecting the lungs, have been enrolled nationwide.
The trial, which kicked off at UNMC, is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health. Plans call for enrolling nearly 400 patients in the trial at 50 sites worldwide.
Kalil said researchers hope to conduct a first analysis in a couple weeks so they can get an understanding mid-trial of whether the drug is working.
Currently, however, there is no proven treatment for the virus other than what doctors call supportive care, he said.
In the case of people who are well enough to recover at home, that includes staying hydrated, getting adequate sleep and taking fever-reducing medications. Between 80% and 90% of those with COVID-19 will have mild or no symptoms. For patients ill enough to be hospitalized, supportive care could include IV hydration and supplemental oxygen.
As the virus has spread, many patients have received different unproven treatments as off-label and compassionate-use therapies, Kalil wrote. Those include the malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, as well as remdesivir and an antibiotic called azithromycin.
Some of the therapies are being tested in clinical in the United States, Europe and Asia. In clinical trials, patients are carefully monitored and continue to receive supportive care along with the therapy being tested. The patients’ outcomes are compared to those of a control group — patients who receive supportive care along with a fake version of the therapy. The control groups allow researchers to compare those taking the drug to those who are not and determine whether it’s helping — or harming.
The malaria drugs, he said, can have serious side effects, including toxicity to the heart and liver. They also can suppress bone marrow, which produces the white blood cells the body needs to fight infections.
Recently, they have been mentioned as possible therapies for the illness. Top federal health officials have sought to temper expectations, saying there is only anecdotal evidence so far that they may be effective and that randomized, controlled trials are the best way to decide.
In some states, mentions of the drugs’ potential benefits reportedly have led to stockpiling. That has made it difficult for some patients who take the drugs for other conditions, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, to get them. In Arizona, a man died and his wife was sickened after they ingested a version of chloroquine that is used as a parasite treatment for fish.
Joni Cover, CEO of the Nebraska Pharmacists Association, said she has heard from some pharmacists who are seeing some health care providers prescribing the drugs as a preventive measure for the virus. The association is asking pharmacists not to dispense the drugs in such cases.
The American Medical Association, the American Pharmacists Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists also have issued a joint statement opposing the practice and supporting state and federal requirements “that direct a prescription must be written only for a legitimate medical purpose.”
Kalil said conducting proper studies also is important in developing therapies for diseases.
No new therapies emerged from the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa that killed more than 11,000 people.
One reason, he wrote, is that virtually all studies conducted during the outbreak were single-group trials with no controls, which meant they yielded no definitive conclusions about potential treatments’ effectiveness or safety.
Kalil and other UNMC researchers helped devise a controlled trial for one drug during the waning days of the 2014 outbreak, but the crisis ended before they could obtain results.
The current NIH-sponsored trial of remdesivir is similar in design to the Ebola drug trial, which also helped show that clinical trials can be launched quickly during pandemics.
“We need to find something that can help people with this infection get through this fast and improve fast as well,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.