Children's Hospital & Medical Center

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center at 8200 Dodge St.

A health care provider who was working at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials said Wednesday.

The provider was working in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital near 82nd Street and West Dodge Road and had contact with 10 patients, a spokeswoman said. The families of those patients and all staff members who came in contact with the provider have been contacted and advised what precautions they need to take.

The health care provider developed symptoms after working at the hospital and was immediately tested. The provider is now isolating at home.

The Children's spokeswoman said the hospital is adhering to strict quality, safety and infection prevention protocols to ensure the safety of patients, families, staff and the community. The hospital and its clinics also have taken steps to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including restricting visitors, screening those entering facilities, canceling and rescheduling non-urgent procedures and shifting some outpatient appointments to virtual visits. 

