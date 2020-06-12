CHI Health and Methodist Health System are easing restrictions on visitors to their hospitals, officials announced Friday.
CHI Health began allowing each patient to have one healthy adult visitor at a time on Friday. Methodist will allow one healthy adult visitor per patient beginning Monday. However, Methodist’s policy change will not apply to hospital patients who are positive for COVID-19.
Area health systems began restricting visitors nearly three months ago as the novel coronavirus began spreading in the community, eventually resulting in no-visitor policies with limited exceptions. CHI Health’s no-visitor policy has been in effect since March 31. Methodist’s policy went into effect April 1.
Both health systems now will require visitors to be screened for symptoms when they arrive and to wear a mask at all times.
Both also provide for some exceptions to the one-visitor rule.
At CHI Health locations, minor patients, including newborns and those in the neonatal intensive care unit, are allowed up to two parents or guardians at a time; patients receiving end-of-life care may be allowed more than one visitor as determined by the patient’s representatives and care team; and minors may be allowed at the discretion of the patient’s care team.
Methodist also will allow exceptions for those receiving end-of-life care and for dependent adults who need special assistance from a support person, as determined by the care team, and for patients who need help making medical decisions. Infants and NICU patients will be limited to parents or a parent and designated health partner.
The no-visitor policy remains in place at Methodist’s hospital outpatient locations and Methodist Physician Clinic sites.
Neither Nebraska Medicine nor Children’s Hospital & Medical Center are planning any changes in their visitor policies in the near term. Nebraska Medicine has a no-visitor policy, and Children’s limits patients to one visitor.
