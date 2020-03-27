CHI Health reduced the number of visitors allowed at its facilities on Friday.

Only one visitor, instead of two, will be allowed per patient. Exceptions will be made for pediatric patients and patients in neonatal intensive care units to allow two parents or legal guardians.

Visitors must be at least 19 years old in Nebraska and at least 18 in Iowa and North Dakota.

CHI Health recently limited access to its hospitals and clinics in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Medical screenings are occurring at all entrances.

Any visitor with symptoms of respiratory infection, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and flu-like symptoms, will not be allowed in.

