Starting Tuesday,, CHI Health officials are asking everyone entering their hospitals and clinics to wear their own cloth masks or homemade face coverings.
CHI Health facilities have been supplying people with medical-grade disposable masks as they enter hospitals and clinics in order to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
“Now that elective surgeries are being scheduled," a spokeswoman said, "we will see more people in our hospitals and clinics. In order to be good stewards of our resources, we are asking individuals who enter our facilities to wear their own masks.”
The new guidance applies to all CHI Health facilities from western Iowa to Kearney, Nebraska, and to everyone over the age of 2.
In some instances, according to health system officials, hospital staff will provide disposable masks as replacements.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month encouraged people to wear cloth face coverings in places such as clinics and hospitals, grocery stores and other locations where it's not practical to maintain a distance of 6 feet from other people.
However, if masks aren't worn properly, it's possible that infection could spread. It's important to continue to practice good hand hygiene while wearing masks. People should wash hands thoroughly or use alcohol gels when they touch, adjust or remove masks and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth when removing them.
Jess O'Neill aand Kyle McMindes laugh and celebrate outside Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Omaha. Their April 25 wedding drew about 75 carloads of family and friends in a surprised parade after the novel coronavirus pandemic shut them out of witnessing their vows.
Photos: Omaha couple surprised with parade on wedding day during coronavirus pandemic
Kyle O'Neill and Jess McMindes are surprised with a car parade as they exit Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Jess O’Neill and Kyle McMindes greet friends who helped them celebrate their marriage from a distance.
Jess and Kyle McMindes and their wedding guests, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on April 25.
Jess O’Neill and Kyle McMindes celebrate by popping bottles of champagne.
The bride and groom, waving to well-wishers passing by.
Young and old wanted in on the fun of a wedding-day parade.
The newlyweds, outside their home on their wedding day.
The pandemic may be downsized the wedding but it couldn't dampen the joy of being married after eight years of dating.
Family and friends made it a wedding to remember with a car parade during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jess McMindes greets Roxy, her family's dog, as family and friends surprise she and Kyle McMindes on their wedding day with a parade.
Jess O'Neill and Kyle McMindes leaving Our Lady of Lourdes Parish on April 25.
