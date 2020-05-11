cloth masks (copy)

Groups of sewers and individuals across the region are crafting cloth masks to wear during the coronavirus outbreak.

 JENNI GALLAGHER

Starting Tuesday,, CHI Health officials are asking everyone entering their hospitals and clinics to wear their own cloth masks or homemade face coverings.

CHI Health facilities have been supplying people with medical-grade disposable masks as they enter hospitals and clinics in order to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

“Now that elective surgeries are being scheduled," a spokeswoman said, "we will see more people in our hospitals and clinics. In order to be good stewards of our resources, we are asking individuals who enter our facilities to wear their own masks.”

The new guidance applies to all CHI Health facilities from western Iowa to Kearney, Nebraska, and to everyone over the age of 2.

In some instances, according to health system officials, hospital staff will provide disposable masks as replacements.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month encouraged people to wear cloth face coverings in places such as clinics and hospitals, grocery stores and other locations where it's not practical to maintain a distance of 6 feet from other people.

However, if masks aren't worn properly, it's possible that infection could spread. It's important to continue to practice good hand hygiene while wearing masks. People should wash hands thoroughly or use alcohol gels when they touch, adjust or remove masks and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth when removing them.

The CDC provides instructions for making and wearing cloth face covers. 

Julie Anderson

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

