Just two weeks ago, political candidates crisscrossed Nebraska like Sandhill cranes, meeting voters in diners and knocking on their doors.

Today, no candidates are knocking or hosting large, in-person events, because of concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus.

But the calendar keeps marching toward Nebraska’s May 12 primary election, disrupting campaign plans by making it difficult to interact with voters.

“It becomes a lot harder,” said Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party. “We will be moving to a more virtual way to campaign — texts, telephones, email.”

It's the big challenge of the 2020 primary election: How do you campaign in a time of social distancing?

The pandemic not only makes it harder for candidates to win support. It also complicates how they hear voters' concerns.

Face time with constituents is the most critical interaction in politics, said Paul Landow, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha who has run campaigns.

“Losing personal contact with voters is a bad thing for democracy … and for the relationship between office-seekers, officeholders and their constituents,” Landow said.

Putting door-knocking on hold complicates any serious campaign, from President Donald Trump’s re-election bid to a local school board race. It's one of most cost-effective tools used by campaigns, several experienced staffers said.

But cutting off in-person contacts hurts new and lesser-known candidates more than incumbents, Landow said, because it's a critical way for newcomers to meet voters and build name ID. Many existing politicians are already household names.

Campaign staffers say they will be relying on technology to help local, state and federal candidates connect with voters this spring. They’re planning for the fall campaign, too, given the uncertain future of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates are embracing video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Apple FaceTime, Google Duo and Skype, they said. They’re doing more fundraising online, too.

Most campaigns expect to collect less in donations this election cycle because they’re holding fewer in-person fundraisers. But many were already shifting fundraising online. They say people motivated to participate will find a way.

Both major political parties say recent investments in technology to mine data and target voters online should pay off during this unusual election cycle.

Candidates, including U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., are shifting events online and leaning on virtual phone banks operated through smartphone apps that allow volunteers to dial voters from wherever they are.

The Nebraska Democratic Party put out a handbook for candidates earlier this month with tips on campaigning during the coronavirus, from making calls to drawing up flexible contracts with vendors for catering and hall rentals.

“You’re not dealing with a normal campaign setting,” said Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

Voters should expect to see more snail mail and emails, and people will find no let-up online as campaigns expand their efforts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and more, political operatives say.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and election officials also are encouraging people to vote by mail. Every county is sending vote-by-mail applications to its registered voters.

For now, the most delicate decision faced by the campaigns is when and how to reach out to constituents largely stuck at home. Some people might not be want to talk politics during a pandemic. Many may be stressed.

That’s why candidates who spoke to The World-Herald, including State Sen. Julie Slama, a Republican from Peru, Nebraska, said they start calls by checking on people, and seeing how they are doing.

“With so many people being isolated, especially older voters, people have been happy to talk,” she said.

Slama said she borrowed a “great idea” for a social media post from State Sen. Sara Howard, an Omaha Democrat who is term limited in the Legislature but running this fall for the Omaha Public Power District board.

Howard, whose husband is an art teacher, said she asked parents who need an art project for kids learning at home to let her know. Then, she sends hand-written notes to their kids asking to receive their artwork.

The May primary's highest-profile race is the Omaha area's Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District.

Democrats will decide between three contenders — Kara Eastman, Omaha lawyer Ann Ashford and Omaha restaurateur Gladys Harrison. The primary's winner will square off this fall against U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

Bacon, who faces no significant primary challenger, said in an interview that he has scaled back campaign events.

“Right now, we’ve stopped our door-to-door efforts,” Bacon said, noting that the campaign also has temporarily stopped making phone calls. “After a month or two, we’ll be able to get back to regular mode.”

Bacon is helped by the fact that the Trump Victory team in Nebraska — a joint effort by the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign — is using its three local staff to contact Republican voters in the Omaha-based 2nd District.

Bacon’s Democratic challengers don't have that luxury, with the May primary looming.

Eastman, who lost to Bacon in the 2018 general election, built much of that campaign by knocking on doors.

She had planned to use a similar approach this time around. Her team was able to make a full pass through the district before the coronavirus cut off voter contact, she said.

Today, her campaign is training volunteers who knocked on doors to use virtual phone banks and make video calls instead.

“I think no matter what happens, the pandemic has changed every campaign,” Eastman said. “It shows that campaigns have to be nimble.”

Ashford was among the first candidates in Nebraska to suspend her door-to-door campaigning, calling it the responsible thing to do for public health in her early March announcement.

Her campaign spokesman, Eric Aspengren, said she has turned to tele-town halls, phone calls, texting, social media and other similar experiments.

“This is going to affect every facet of American life for the foreseeable future,” Aspengren said.

Harrison posted on Twitter that she has been forced to cut hours at her family’s restaurant, Big Mama’s Kitchen to keep it running with only take-out orders. She's also scaled back public appearances, said Ron Childs, a campaign spokesman.

She held a recent Facebook Live event to answer questions and share information about her candidacy.

Experts say the changes in how campaigns are conducted will hit down-ballot candidates the hardest, including those running for state legislative seats.

Consider Rita Sanders, a Republican and the former mayor of Bellevue running for Legislature in District 45 in eastern Sarpy County. Or Jen Day, a Democrat and business owner running for a District 49 seat in western Sarpy County.

Sanders, who served two terms as Bellevue’s mayor before leaving office in 2018, has traditionally campaigned on people’s front porches.

But she's experienced first hand how online interactions can be just as effective through a class she's taking at Bellevue University. The class, on small group interactions, was forced to switching from in-person meetings to video chats earlier this month.

“We’ve worked on technology for a really long time, and now we have to use it,” Sanders said.

Day, who runs a gym in suburban Omaha, has experience with social media from running her gym. She’s posting videos to help her customers stay fit without coming in.

She plans to use a similar approach to reach voters, she said, with posts highlighting ways to stay connected and sane.

“It’s going to take regular reassessing of the situation to figure out where people are at emotionally and psychologically,” Day said. “You want to be sure you’re doing this in a tasteful way.”