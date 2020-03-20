Douglas County Health Department officials have confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the county. Also Friday, Lancaster County and Buffalo County reported their first cases, and Sarpy County reported another case.
Friday’s additions bring to 39 the number of cases in Nebraska, according to figures provided by county health departments.
The Douglas County cases are two men in their 40s and a woman in her 30s who traveled to the southeastern U.S., according to a press release. The three cases are not connected, and the people have not been hospitalized, county officials said.
Douglas County now has 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Lancaster County on Friday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in a 48-year-old Lincoln man who traveled to Colorado on March 8 and 9. He developed symptoms Sunday and visited his health care provider Monday. The man is in isolation at home.
Douglas County officials listed potential community exposures relating to their new cases at:
- Nebraska Furniture Mart, 700 S. 72nd St., on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
- Pearle Vision Center, 147th and West Maple Streets, on Monday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- At Home store, 130th Street and West Center Road, on Monday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Buffalo County's first case is a woman in her 40s who recently traveled and is currently self-isolating at home.
The newest case in Sarpy County is a man in his 20s who is recovering at home. He recently returned from Europe.
Sarah Schram, director of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, said the man was “extremely proactive” and “very aware” of the risk that travelers have when returning from Europe. He immediately self-quarantined when he arrived in Omaha, and he continues to self-isolate at home.
Sarpy County now has three cases, including one announced Thursday night of a man in his 40s with underlying health problems who is considered a community spread case. He has been hospitalized since March 12. Cass County has one case.
Health officials reminded people that they should take precautions everywhere, not just at locations listed for potential exposure.
“The CDC reports that four out of five people who have become ill acquired the disease from someone who didn’t know they had it,” Douglas County said in its press release. “That means there are likely many more people in the community who are infected with COVID-19 than have been reported.”
People should be monitoring themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever, cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing. If people show symptoms, they should contact their doctor.
Officials are also advising people who are self-quarantining at home because of symptoms or a confirmed positive test to stay isolated for at least three days after their fever has ended without using medicine. Those people also must keep isolated for seven days after their diagnosis, officials said.
