Boys Town National Research Hospital and two local women announced Wednesday that they have reached a proposed settlement resolving a class action lawsuit filed after a 2018 breach of the hospital’s computer network.

The breach, which the hospital said was carried out by an unknown, third-party hacker, resulted in the exposure of certain patients' information for approximately five hours.

Boys Town officials said in a statement that the parties agreed to the proposed settlement in order to avoid the uncertainty, expense and inconvenience associated with continued litigation, although the hospital "denies any wrongdoing and contends that there is no evidence that any patient data was actually viewed or taken, let alone disseminated or misused as a result of the breach."

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

The parties, according to the statement, believe the proposed settlement is in the best interests of the plaintiffs in the case and the Boys Town patients who make up the class. One of the local women is named in the lawsuit "on behalf of her minor children and on behalf of all others similarly situated.

If the proposed settlement is approved by the Douglas County District Court, Boys Town will make up to $3.5 million available to a settlement fund. Payments of up to $4,000 will be made from the fund to class members who submit valid claims. Boys Town also will provide credit monitoring and identity theft protection for all class members for up to 30 months.

Since the breach, Boys Town officials said, the organization has fortified its network security and protocols to defend against future cyber attacks.

Affected individuals can contact the CPT Group at 1-888-491-2563.

17 rare and unusual health stories out of Omaha

One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.

Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.

1 of 17

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Tags

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription