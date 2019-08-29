What is manganese?

Manganese is a naturally occurring mineral found in soil, rock, food and water. It is an essential nutrient required for many body functions, from the digestion and metabolism of nutrients to supporting bone health.

The typical U.S. diet contains between 2,000-7,000 micrograms of manganese per day and the Food and Drug Administration recommends 2,000 micrograms (equivalent to 2 milligrams) of manganese per day for those 4 years of age and older.

Manganese is commonly found in drinking water sources at levels around 50 micrograms per liter. Levels above this can have an off taste, color or odor and cause staining in sinks or on laundry.

Manganese is not regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act, but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does have a lifetime health advisory for manganese of 300 micrograms per liter. This level is considered to be protective of even the most vulnerable in the population, formula-fed infants.

