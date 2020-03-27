LINCOLN — A major Nebraska health insurer announced Friday that it is covering telehealth visits at the same level as regular office visits in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska will also waive copays and cost-sharing requirements for patients who make use of telehealth visits, said Dr. Bill McDonnell, the company’s medical director.

He said the policy change was made to protect patients and providers, while making care more accessible. It can also help doctors and other health care providers keep their offices open at a time when people are going out in public less.

“Our usual ways of doing business are not enough right now during this pandemic,” he said at Gov. Pete Ricketts’ daily briefing on the coronavirus.

Under the new policy, anything that normally would have been covered for an in-person visit to a health care provider will now be covered at the same level for a visit using telehealth, McDonnell said. The policy change is slated to be in effect through June 30. Company officials will decide later whether to continue it.

Ricketts praised the change and urged other insurers to follow suit.

Also on Friday:

>> Professional licensing. Ricketts signed a new executive order, waiving and deferring some licensing requirements and fees for health care providers in hopes of expanding the number of people who could help out if needed to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

The waivers would allow someone licensed in another state to get a temporary Nebraska license and would defer some licensing requirements for new graduates and retirees looking to get back into practice. The waivers would also defer initial licensing and license renewal fees and temporarily waive the FBI background check for people who pass a state background check.

Ricketts said that right now, Nebraska has plenty of health professionals. But if there’s a surge of cases, it might overwhelm hospitals, and require an accompanying surge in the number of nurses and others needed to care for patients. Retirees, for example, might be tapped to help.

“If we look down the road, we may need more professionals,” the governor said.

>> K-12 schools. Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said he is recommending that schools remain closed and that education continue with alternative formats. The goal is for students to be able to advance a grade as usual next fall, while state education officials are working with schools about holding graduations for seniors.

Blomstedt said that providing lessons online has created challenges in areas of the state with less broadband access and for families without home Internet. Administrators and teachers are working to figure out ways around those limits. The schools themselves all have high-speed access.

>> Club sports. Blomstedt and Ricketts both encouraged club sports to suspend activities for now because of the recommendation to limit gatherings to 10 people. In particular, Blomstedt said he did not want other organizations to use school buildings and to bring large groups of people together. He noted that school sports have been called off to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

>> Child care. Ricketts responded to concerns from day care providers about a Thursday executive order loosening licensing requirements for churches, hospitals and other nonprofits to open temporary child care facilities.

The governor said the goal is to replace the capacity that was lost when the state required existing day cares to limit the number of children to 10 per room. The reductions created problems for parents. He said the order is only temporary and will expire 30 days after the state lifts its COVID-19 state of emergency.

