LINCOLN — A major Nebraska health insurer announced Friday that the company is covering telehealth visits at the same level as regular office visits in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska also will waive co-pays and cost-sharing requirements for patients who make use of telehealth visits, said Dr. Bill McDonnell, the company's medical director. 

He said the policy change was made to protect patients and providers, while making care more accessible for patients. It also can help doctors and other health care providers keep their offices open at a time when people are going out in public less. 

"Our usual ways of doing business are not enough right now during this pandemic," he said, speaking at Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily briefing about the coronavirus. 

Under the new policy, anything that normally would have been covered for an in-person visit to a health care provider now will be covered at the same level for a visit using telehealth, McDonnell said. The policy change is slated to be in effect through June 30. Company officials will decide later whether to continue it. 

Also on Friday, Ricketts signed a new executive order, waiving some of the requirements to for health care providers to get licensed in Nebraska.

The change aims to make it easier for more health professionals to help out if they're needed to battle the coronavirus outbreak. The waivers would allow someone licensed in another state to immediately practice in Nebraska. The governor is also waiving some fees that must be paid to get a license. 

Ricketts said that right now, Nebraska has plenty of health professionals. But if there's a surge of cases, it might overwhelm hospitals, and require an accompanying surge in the number of nurses and others needed to care for patients. Retirees, for example, might be tapped to help.

"If we look down the road, we may need more professionals," the governor said.

Ricketts and other state officials continue to insist that Nebraska's response to the coronavirus pandemic has, so far, placed the state "way ahead of the curve" in slowing the spread of the virus, compared to some other, hard-hit states.

Ricketts, however, has said it will be at least two or three weeks before the state knows whether its precautionary measures were enough to slow the spread of the virus and prevent a surge of patients.

