Heartland Bike Share is offering free annual memberships to health care workers in April.

The bikes provide both transportation and a chance for exercise. Some are regular bikes and others are electric-assist.

To get a free annual pass, health care workers must use their work email to email memberships@heartlandbikeshare.org. Include the name of their employer in the subject line.

Gov. Ricketts to host town hall on Thursday

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will again answer questions about the novel coronavirus during a one-hour NET News town hall meeting.

This town hall will air Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on NET and NET Radio and will be streamed live.

Joining Ricketts will be Nebraska Director of Economic Development Anthony Goins and Dr. James Lawler, associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Viewers can submit questions ahead of time, at netnebraska.org, or by phone during the program: 800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212.

Iowa Guard delivers supplies, coordinates efforts

The Iowa National Guard is assisting with six regional centers that are pooling resources to combat COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The centers are based at Iowa National Guard facilities in Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Camp Dodge and Mason City. Part of their job is tracking hospital beds, staff and other resources.

Guard units also are providing daily delivery of personal protective equipment to county emergency management facilities. All 99 counties have received shipments of PPE since March 24.

Additionally, the Guard is providing medical screening tents to hospitals and clinics in Polk, Pottawattamie, Mahaska and Clarke Counties. More than 200 Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen are on duty as part of these efforts.

Skylark Meats makes $25,000 donation

Skylark Meats, part of the American Foods Group, is donating $25,000 to the Salvation Army in support of its Omaha-area COVID-19 relief efforts.

Steve Giroux, president of Skylark Meats and an Omaha native, said the company sees partnering with the Salvation Army as a way of directly benefiting the metro.

Major Greg Thompson of the Salvation Army said the donation will stay in Omaha and be use to assist families through such programs as food pantries and utility-bill assistance.