LINCOLN — Backers of medical marijuana announced Thursday that they collected more than 182,000 petition signatures on a proposed ballot measure.
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana plan to turn in the signatures, which were gathered in all 93 Nebraska counties, to the Secretary of State's Office later in the day.
State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, who led the petition drive, said she was confident supporters would have enough valid signatures to qualify for the November ballot and "even more confident" that voters would pass the measure.
“Families with loved ones suffering from conditions like epilepsy, PTSD and cancer have fought for years to make medical cannabis safely accessible," she said. "Today represents a huge step forward for thousands of Nebraskans who deserve compassion."
The petition drive is aimed at putting a proposed constitutional amendment before voters that, if passed, would give Nebraskans the right to use medical cannabis for serious medical conditions, subject to "reasonable laws, rules and regulations."
To make the ballot, backers need to have nearly 122,000 valid signatures statewide, along with having signatures equal to at least 5% of registered voters from at least 38 counties.
Supporters turned to the petition process after several unsuccessful attempts to pass medical marijuana legislation.
The most recent was a 2019 Wishart bill that would have allowed Nebraskans with specified medical conditions to use cannabis for treatment. The bill also would have created a system to regulate the production and distribution of cannabis to those patients.
Opponents of medical marijuana have been active as well. Gov. Pete Ricketts has spoken out about the issue several times and Smart Approaches to Marijuana Nebraska has run radio advertisements across the state.
Currently, 33 states allow medical cannabis use.
Nebraska allows the use of cannabidiol, or CBD, products, if they are derived from hemp, a plant cousin of marijuana. Such products have very low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical compound that produces the marijuana high.
Supporters raised $1.5 million for the petition drive, according to the latest statement filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
The pot people will get their medical marijuana. For sale on every corner and easy prescriptions. Then they will get their recreational marijuana. Driving impaired. Then the law enforcement forces will be spending all of their time on this issue. Ask the law enforcement forces in Colorado Springs, Colorado. I lived there and had many discussions with the Sheriff Department Deputies concerning this.
