Tiny hands and feet are ready to crawl across this finish line.

Nebraska Furniture Mart is inviting families to bring their littlest athletes to a crawling race at the store.

The race, open to babies 15 months and younger, is Feb. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. Racers will take off in Nebraska Furniture Mart’s Event Center, which is inside the electronics and appliance sections.

Babies, in heats of three, will crawl down a 6-foot course to their parents and guardians cheering them on.

The three fastest babies of the day will win prizes. First place receives a “Toy Story” toddler bed, second place receives a four-in-one crib and third place receives a three-piece bedding set.

Parents also can enter a drawing to win a four-piece nursery package that includes a crib, dresser, mattress, glider and ottoman.

The baby crawl is a first for Nebraska Furniture Mart, said Andy Shefsky, the store’s community and public relations manager. He can’t predict how many will show up, but Shefsky said he’s excited about how the event will go.

The race also serves as an opportunity for the home furnishing store to connect with customers and their families, especially the young ones.

“We don’t just cater to one age group, we cater to them all,” Shefsky said. “We thought it would be a fun family event to do.”

The baby crawl event also includes a diaper donation drive. Proceeds will go to Youth Emergency Services, a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk youth and families in need by providing a support system as well as food, shelter and clothing.

Registration is free and will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Arrive 10 to 15 minutes early to reserve a spot. Only one winner is allowed per household.

For more information, call 402-255-6269 or visit the event’s Facebook page.

