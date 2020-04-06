An assisted living facility in Gage County is the epicenter of an outbreak in the county, accounting for the majority of the confirmed positive tests of the novel coronavirus there.

Eight people — six residents and two staff members — at the Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams, Nebraska, have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. One of those residents, a woman in her 90s, died last Tuesday from complications of the virus.

Officials couldn’t determine how the woman caught the virus, so they deemed it a community spread case, said Public Health Solutions Health Director Kim Showalter.

On Sunday, the health department, which oversees Gage, Fillmore, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer Counties, announced the additional positive tests of seven people connected to Gold Crest.

The five residents who recently tested positive were transferred to a facility in Lincoln, but Showalter didn’t say whether that was a hospital or another assisted living facility.

“The facility is taking every precaution to monitor for signs and symptoms ... and they have been doing that for a number of weeks,” Showalter said. She added that visitors have not been allowed at the residence for some time.

“We’re prioritizing the testing and (checking) staff members and residents as we have testing available.”

A representative from Gold Crest did not return a voicemail Monday.

Gage County has nine positive confirmed cases, eight of which are connected to Gold Crest. Showalter said other than Gage County, no other counties overseen by her health department have returned positive test results. She said the department is daily receiving results from tests that had been conducted one to three days prior.

As of Monday morning, 89 total COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Gage County — eight tests in Fillmore County, nine tests in Jefferson County, 40 tests in Saline County and 13 tests in Thayer County.

